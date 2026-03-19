Al Jazira Poultry: Pioneering egg innovation with smoked, pasteurised varieties

Smoked eggs offer a unique culinary experience with barbecue aroma and taste
Al Jazira Poultry Farm, part of Al Ain Farms Group, is a renowned name in the UAE’s egg market, with over two and half decades of market presence. As a brand leader in the premium egg segment, it offers a wide range of enriched eggs, including DHA, Omega-3, Super Eggs, and organic eggs. Known for their rich golden yolks, Al Jazira’s products are aptly called Golden Eggs.
Innovation remains a key driver for the company. It was the first in the region to introduce value-added eggs and continues to lead the market with newly developed products such as smoked eggs and bespoke in-shell pasteurised eggs. The smoked eggs, the first of their kind locally, offer a distinctive culinary experience, bringing the aroma and taste of barbecue to eggs.
Al Jazira’s introduction of on-demand pasteurised eggs marks a significant advancement in food safety standards and responds to the growing demand for high quality, safe egg products in the UAE.
Expanding its product innovation, Al Jazira now offers pasteurised liquid eggs, ideal for hotels and restaurants. Produced on demand from fresh local eggs, they save time in kitchens by eliminating the need for manual cracking and help prevent accidental shell particles entering the product, ensuring both convenience and consistency.
Tulsi Gangaramani, General Manager of Al Jazira Poultry Farm, says, “From revolutionising packaging with branded eggs in shrink-wrapped paper trays and egg packs made from recycled PET bottles to the introduction of nutrient-enriched eggs, Al Jazira remains at the forefront of innovation.”
Al Jazira’s commitment to quality is backed by certifications and global recognition. Its Golden Eggs and Smoked Eggs recently won the Superior Taste Award 2024 from the International Taste Institute in Brussels, where they were judged by Michelin-starred chefs.
“As a market leader in the premium eggs category, we are always committed to upholding exceptional delivery standards, ensuring our products reach consumers fresh and on time. By supporting locally produced eggs, consumers not only enjoy superior value, but also contribute to the sustainability of the UAE’s food ecosystem,” he adds.