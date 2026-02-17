Hisense unveils Ramadan innovations: Elevating homes with smart technology

PureView refrigerator redefines modern cooling with smart design and seamless connectivity
As part of its Ramadan campaign, Hisense proudly introduces Innovation ‘That Brings Us Together’, a seasonal initiative designed to enrich shared moments and elevate homes across the UAE. Hisense Ramadan promotions feature curated offers across its premium portfolio of TVs, laser TV, home appliances, air solutions, and smart innovations, combining advanced AI technology, refined design, and exceptional value to inspire meaningful gatherings throughout Ramadan and beyond.
At the centre of the campaign is the Hisense PureView refrigerator, redefining modern refrigeration through intelligent design, seamless connectivity, and category-leading innovation. More than a refrigerator, PureView becomes the heart of the kitchen during Ramadan, blending premium aesthetics with smart functionality that elevates everyday living.
The signature PureView ‘See Through’ glass panel offers instant visibility with a simple touch, illuminating the interior without opening the door. This intelligent feature minimises cold air loss, enhances energy efficiency, and makes ingredient selection effortless during busy iftar and suhour preparations.
PureView also functions as an Intelligent Hub, featuring a smart interactive screen that enables families to manage food storage, display reminders, explore recipes, and stay connected. It transforms the kitchen into a digital lifestyle space where technology enhances organisation and strengthens togetherness.
Engineered with advanced hygiene innovations, PureView integrates UV Ice and Water Treatment, ensuring purified water and cleaner ice with every use.
The Express Ice feature delivers rapid ice production, ideal for hosting guests and serving refreshing beverages during Ramadan gatherings. In addition, the built-in Anti-Bacterial Guard helps reduce bacteria growth, preserving freshness and food quality for longer periods.
With its connected intelligence, premium craftsmanship, and advanced preservation technologies, the Hisense PureView refrigerator embodies the spirit of Ramadan, bringing innovation, convenience, and families closer together in every home.