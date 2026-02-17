Hisense unveils Ramadan innovations: Elevating homes with smart technology

As part of its Ramadan campaign, Hisense proudly introduces Innovation ‘That Brings Us Together’, a seasonal initiative designed to enrich shared moments and elevate homes across the UAE. Hisense Ramadan promotions feature curated offers across its premium portfolio of TVs, laser TV, home appliances, air solutions, and smart innovations, combining advanced AI technology, refined design, and exceptional value to inspire meaningful gatherings throughout Ramadan and beyond.