Since the UAE is already known for attracting droves of successful entrepreneurs, it might feel as though there aren’t many lucrative business investments left to tap into.

However, this couldn’t be further from the truth. With the business landscape incessantly changing, there are still plenty of sectors which are continuing to experience growth.

“Despite the UAE’s highly established business climate, new possibilities are always surfacing, particularly in fields that are creative and transforming,” says Komal Jajoo, CEO, Fanar Management Consulting, a group concern of AJMS Global.

Explore green growth

Komal Jajoo, CEO, Fanar Management Consulting

“The UAE lays high priority on sustainability and diversity, therefore industries like green construction, technology and renewable energy are very promising. As the nation adjusts to increased demands for digital health solutions, enhanced supply chains and food security; health tech, agri-tech and logistics are also upcoming avenues for businesses. The digital revolution is also creating opportunities in fintech, AI and blockchain and fields that complement government initiatives, like the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy with its drive for a digital economy,” Jajoo says, adding, “The UAE’s progressive policies provide a vibrant environment where specialised businesses and innovative technologies may flourish, appealing to both domestic and international investors.”

These are sentiments that Robin Philip, CEO and Founder, A&A Associate, would agree with.

Robin Philip, CEO and Founder, A&A Associate

“The UAE’s future is filled with transformative investment opportunities, led by dynamic sectors. Technologies, particularly in AI, blockchain, and fintech, stand out as a key growth area. E-commerce is also set to expand, supported by strong infrastructure and increasing digitalisation,” Philip says,

“Renewable energy is another promising field, as the UAE commits to its Net Zero by 2050 goal. Investments in solar, wind, and sustainable tech will play a major role in the nation’s shift towards green solutions. With tax benefits and full ownership options in free zones, the UAE offers a globally attractive environment for forward-looking investments,” he says.

For those who are currently looking for a business investment within a free zone, some of the most popular industries right now include finance, cybersecurity, e-commerce and publishing.

“A number of industries inside the UAE free zones are particularly appealing to investors since they complement both international demand and governmental objectives. As the UAE solidifies its position as a regional trade hub, e-commerce and logistics continue to be the most important industries,” says Jajoo.

Opportunities in the technology sectors

In free zones that serve digital enterprises, demand is high for tech-driven ventures in AI, finance and cybersecurity.

“Government’s sustainability objectives are also driving an increase in businesses offering renewable energy and sustainable solutions. We have noticed this trend in Hamriya, Masdar City, and SRTIP. Additionally, free zones that encourage entertainment, publishing and content development, like Dubai Media City, Sharjah Media City (SHAMS), and Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPCFZ), are seeing a surge in media and creative ventures,” continues Jajoo.

Rohan Malhotra, CEO and Founder, Momentum Consultancy

Whilst finding the right free zone is one of the key drivers for any successful venture, Rohan Malhotra, CEO and Founder, Momentum Consultancy, provides some invaluable advice in order for businesses to be effective within their respective jurisdiction.

“Success in the UAE lies in choosing the right jurisdiction, understanding market dynamics, and leveraging the country’s strategic advantages. Conduct thorough research to identify opportunities in thriving sectors such as technology, healthcare and sustainability. Build a robust business plan, prioritise compliance and utilise free zone benefits like tax incentives and full ownership to maximise potential.”

Given the myriad benefits of setting up in the UAE, there are many ways to maximise potential for any SME.

Khushbu Bhatia, Partner & Head of Marketing, Smart Zone, says that the UAE market’s diversity is its strength.

Find your niche

“Currently, we’re seeing remarkable growth in real estate, e-commerce, AI-marketing agencies, health tech and education technology. The digital transformation sector is booming, but traditional sectors are also being revolutionised by technology. What’s particularly exciting is the rise of hybrid business models – those combining innovation with sustainable practices. The key is identifying your niche within these evolving sectors and positioning yourself for long-term growth,” she says,

Khushbu Bhatia, Partner & Head of Marketing, Smart Zone

Certainly, whichever innovative field an investor is drawn to, identifying that unique selling point, or niche in the market, is critical. The UAE is the land of opportunity, where possibilities are everywhere; though you must remain prudent.