Heriot-Watt University Dubai Campus is a satellite campus of Heriot-Watt University based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Established in 2005, it was one of the first campuses of an overseas university to open in Dubai International Academic City. With a history dating back to 1821, the University has a long tradition of excellence and a proven track record in educating, inspiring and challenging the professionals of tomorrow. It is one of the top UK universities for business and industry and has an established reputation for world-class teaching and practical, leading-edge research.
Since its establishment, Heriot-Watt University Dubai has won several laurels. For three years in a row, it was named one of Dubai's top universities and was awarded five stars in the quality rankings undertaken by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).
Heriot-Watt University Dubai’s highly acclaimed degree programmes meet the specific demands of local business and industry and has strong links to industry and business. Many programmes are recognised by the relevant professional associations and institutes and degrees are accredited and approved by Royal Charter in the UK. They include the option to transfer and undertake part of the degree at the home campus in Scotland.
The University also offers students a supportive campus environment where they can lead their student life to the full, make lasting friendships and enjoy everything that one of the world’s greatest cities has to offer. It has world-class facilities and infrastructure in the form of its new 218,000 sq. ft. big campus in the heart of the city, with approachable staff that are there to listen and provide students with advice and support.
Finally, guaranteed tuition fee packages and various payment options are available, along with several types of scholarships to ensure students can make the most of their university experience.