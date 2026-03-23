Hashoo Group: Pakistan’s hospitality leader enters new era

The second element is our end-to-end ecosystem, from talent development to driving business through international and domestic partnerships. We are currently the only player in Pakistan capable of delivering this integrated ecosystem – a major competitive advantage.

Three key elements differentiate us. The first is our brand ladder, across both the hotel and restaurant businesses. In hotels, we cover every segment, from mid-scale to luxury – the only company in the country offering this full brand spectrum.

Hashoo Group’s portfolio spans hotels, restaurants, travel and tours and a hospitality management training school, now brought together in an integrated ecosystem designed to maximise value across physical assets and business synergies. “Across these brands, we deliver consistent operational excellence, which drives strong investor confidence,” says PC Hospitality CEO Bastien Blanc. With plans to grow to more than 60 hotels by 2026 and deepening Gulf partnerships in place, here Blanc sets out the priorities driving the group’s next phase.

How do you aim to be perceived by UAE investors?

The company has existed for over 50 years, with its businesses developed gradually over time, ultimately becoming one of the largest tourism conglomerates in Asia. The guiding principle has always been that every business must meet international standards. Our approach is anchored in three core elements: financial resilience, strong governance and operational transparency. These pillars underpin our market leadership and international recognition, supporting our ambitions for global expansion.

For UAE investors, there are multiple ways to work with us: investing through the stock exchange, investing in our properties domestically or engaging with our international projects. We bring not only a well-established hospitality brand but also a robust travel network and a strong talent pipeline.

Which investment opportunities would you highlight?