From Mumbai roots to global visionary in auditing and law

Patel envisions a significant metamorphosis in the global business and legal landscape. His philosophy is rooted in fostering innovation, unwavering integrity, and strategic insight to create pathways for sustainable growth and international collaboration.

Raised in Mumbai, Patel was influenced by a family that emphasised the importance of hard work and perseverance. From an early age, he exhibited academic brilliance and a fervent passion for finance and law. At the youthful age of 19, Harsh courageously launched his entrepreneurial venture by establishing Water & Shark.

Today, Water & Shark stands as a prominent global consultancy operating across twelve countries and four continents. Through Harsh’s strategic leadership, the firm has emerged as a trusted authority in accounting, auditing, taxation, and corporate law, leaving a lasting imprint on the global financial landscape.

Mastering intricate global transactions and client relationships

Global tax structuring and family succession: Patel has guided high-net-worth families in optimising global tax frameworks, ensuring compliance and efficiency, with a focus on family offices, cross-border wealth transfers, and tax-efficient estate planning across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Global transactions & corporate restructuring: He has successfully restructured multinational corporations, enhancing operational efficiency while ensuring adherence to global tax regulations.

Multimillion-dollar transactions: The firm has provided advisory services across various sectors, including oil & gas, technology, and finance, executing transactions in line with international standards.

Real estate, technology, & infrastructure: Patel has delivered bespoke consultancy for major projects, promoting growth and regulatory compliance in India and internationally.

High-net-worth advisory: He has assisted high-net-worth individuals from the UAE, Singapore, Mauritius, and the Cayman Islands with estate planning and investment structuring.

Strategic joint ventures: Collaborations with the Private Office of Shaikh Tahnoon Bin Saeed Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan demonstrate his prowess in navigating the complexities of international finance and corporate law.

Emerging technologies: Patel has advised businesses on cryptocurrencies and blockchain, particularly in Malta and Singapore, solidifying his status as a trusted advisor with global influence.

Envisioning a synergistic future for auditing and law

Patel envisions a future where financial and legal frameworks operate in harmony, fostering opportunities for global collaboration. He aspires to unite chartered accountants and lawyers within a singular global network, establishing what will become the world’s leading firm, propelled by innovation, ethical practices, and technological advancements.