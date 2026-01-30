GOLD/FOREX
Gulf Medical University: Shaping global healthcare leaders with world-class education

For over two decades, Gulf Medical University (GMU) has been a pioneer in medical and healthcare education in the UAE and beyond. Established in 1998 and owned by the Thumbay Group, GMU has evolved into a world-class academic institution, welcoming students from more than 111 nationalities. With a strong commitment to academic excellence, research, and clinical training, GMU prepares highly skilled healthcare professionals ready to make a global impact.

GMU offers 38 accredited programmes across doctoral, master’s, and bachelor’s degrees, as well as postgraduate diplomas, higher diplomas, internships, and foundation programmes. These span key disciplines including medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, health sciences, nursing, healthcare management, and AI in healthcare. Its forward-looking curriculum blends academic rigor with hands-on experience, ensuring graduates are well prepared for professional success.

A defining strength of GMU is its extensive clinical training ecosystem. Students benefit from access to 45 training sites through affiliations with the Thumbay Healthcare Network, including Thumbay University Hospital and Thumbay Dental Hospital. Research and innovation are further advanced through the Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine, focusing on genomics, cancer biology, and personalised medicine.

GMU maintains international standards through accreditations from global bodies such as QAA, WFME, ACPE, ADC, and the Institute of Biomedical Sciences (UK). Its academic excellence is reflected in global rankings, including THE Impact Rankings 2025 (301–400) and Arab Rankings 2024 (81–90).

With admissions open for September 2026, GMU offers scholarships and financial aid, along with international exposure through exchange programmes, dual degrees, and overseas training opportunities.

For aspiring healthcare leaders, GMU is truly where the world comes to learn.

