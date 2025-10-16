Georgia strengthens global ties with UAE to boost economic and digital connectivity

The UAE backs solar energy in Georgia via Masdar and Georgian Energy Development Fund
Georgia is advancing an ambitious development agenda that positions the country as a gateway between Europe and Asia. “Our strategic priorities reflect Georgia's commitment to fostering economic growth through infrastructural development, digital transformation, energy diversification and enhanced regional connectivity,” says Mariam Kvrivishvili, minister of economy and sustainable development.
Infrastructure projects are at the heart of this strategy. “Georgia is implementing significant infrastructure projects across all transport modes, improving intra- and inter-regional connectivity,” says Kvrivishvili. “These include the new Anaklia Deep Sea Port project, the new Tbilisi Airport at Vasiani, the East-West Highway, railway modernisation, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line and the development of modern logistics centres.”
Partnerships with UAE investors are already helping to transform the landscape. Eagle Hills has committed over $6 billion to two landmark mixed-use projects in Tbilisi and Batumi, while Abu Dhabi Ports Group is co-developing the Tbilisi Dry Port, which became operational in June 2025.
Energy connectivity is another priority area. “The Black Sea Submarine Electricity Cable has special importance,” notes Kvrivishvili. “It will increase transit opportunities between the EU and the South Caucasus region, strengthening Georgia’s role in diversifying the EU’s energy mix.”
Here, the minister outlines how key projects and international partnerships are shaping an economy that is more inclusive, resilient and globally competitive.
The Georgian economy has displayed remarkable resilience. In 2024, economic growth reached 9.4%. In the post-pandemic period, Georgia has emerged as one of the top-performing countries in the region and Europe, achieving 9.7% growth from 2021 to 2024 on average. The year 2025 began with robust economic activity: from January to August 2025, economic growth was recorded at 7.9%.
Georgia continues to improve its position as a top global investment destination.Mariam Kvrivishvili, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development
Based on the successful track record of our macroeconomic performance, we are committed to continuing progress in advancing structural reforms, unlocking new investment opportunities, attracting more high-quality investment and supporting the accumulation of productive capital for long-term economic growth.
Georgia continues to improve its position as a top global investment destination. According to the World Bank B-READY 2024 report, Georgia ranks first globally for business location, second in operational efficiency and sixth in taxation. These rankings reflect deep reforms and progress achieved by the country.
To maintain this momentum, we are simplifying procedures, improving infrastructure and expanding investor services. Additionally, we are deepening capital markets through venture capital and private equity funds, while offering incentives such as the FDI Grant Programme, which reimburses a portion of investor costs, and the International Company Status, which reduces personal and profit tax rates for IT companies to just 5%.
The CEPA between Georgia and the United Arab Emirates represents a strategic milestone in our bilateral relations. Beyond trade liberalisation, CEPA lays the groundwork for deeper and more diversified cooperation with UAE institutions across several priority sectors.
Georgia is developing as a regional digital hub, and our National Broadband Development Strategy prioritises the creation of data centres and submarine digital corridors across the Black Sea. We would welcome active cooperation between the UAE and Georgia in extending the exchange of digital traffic in order to connect Europe and Asia through our territories. In addition, Georgia’s attractive tax regime for IT firms, combined with a young and multilingual workforce, makes us an ideal partner for regional tech expansion.
Georgia and the UAE have favourable grounds for cooperation in the energy sector, too. The UAE already has a presence in the energy sector of Georgia, through the cooperation between Masdar and the Georgian Energy Development Fund to support the uptake of solar energy in Georgia.
