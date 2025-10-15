Georgia: A strategic development partner for the UAE

Georgia is also a premier participant at GITEX Global, currently running at the Dubai World Trade Centre until October 17. The world’s largest technology, AI and startup showcase, Georgia's delegation is led by the Georgian Innovation and Technology Agency, highlighting the country’s rapidly growing innovation ecosystem and commitment to global technology engagement. These initiatives reflect more than a rising profile—they demonstrate the country's readiness. Across various sectors and regions, Georgia offers opportunities grounded in both a dynamic economy and a stable business environment. For UAE investors seeking long-term opportunities here, Georgia is making the case clearly: now is the moment to engage.