Dr Samson Pkhakadze: Driving Georgia's business growth and investment

A pioneer of Georgian entrepreneurship, Dr Samson Pkhakadze leads Wissol Group, a major conglomerate, and the Business Association of Georgia (BAG), playing a key role in business advocacy and Georgia’s investment outreach.
BAG is a highly effective and influential organisation, representing around 75% of the country’s economy. It acts as a vital bridge between the private sector and the government. As an NGO and business association, our core functions are advocacy and networking.
On the advocacy side, we play a crucial role in shaping policy. When new regulations or laws are proposed, we work closely with the government and parliament to review them and provide reasoned, well-researched feedback, outlining the likely impact.
Networking is the other key pillar. We create opportunities for member companies to connect, understand each other’s products and services and collaborate. Competitors share ideas, strengthen their positions and work together on common challenges.
When regulations or proposals are misaligned with business needs, BAG advocates on behalf of its members, always fairly. I dedicate a significant portion of my time to BAG because I believe it is a vital responsibility, especially for the first generation of Georgian entrepreneurs.
We organise numerous events, hold weekly meetings and run various committees where BAG members exchange ideas and share experiences. More and more, I see growing interest from the UAE in Georgia. That is reflected in the increasing number of direct flights and personal interactions between the two countries.
Right now, the UAE presents a major opportunity, especially for attracting capital. There is real momentum, and we must use it. That is exactly what we are doing. Through my role at BAG, I know nearly every leading businessman in the country, and many of them are thinking about partnerships with the UAE.
If you are planning to invest in Georgia, it is wise to connect with BAG early in the process. As the collective voice of the business community, BAG plays a powerful role in policy advocacy and acts as a support system for both local and international companies. There is a major difference between approaching the government as an individual company and doing so under BAG’s umbrella. The weight, unity and legitimacy of the association give your concerns greater impact.
We are always working to attract more investment to Georgia. The country needs it. Over the past three years, average salaries have nearly doubled across almost every sector, and GDP per capita has also doubled, now exceeding $9,000. Much of this growth has been driven by rising consumer demand and investment.
To sustain and accelerate this, we need more investment. That is why my focus, and the focus of BAG, is on international outreach.
In real estate alone, the opportunities are immense. Much of the housing stock was built in the 1960s and 1970s and is now obsolete, requiring redevelopment. We are also expanding in retail. Our convenience store footprint continues to grow, and our restaurant portfolio has expanded from an initial target of 30 to 130 locations—with potential to reach 200 and beyond. We constantly look for new opportunities but remain focused.
Our brands are seen as high quality, and that perception is consistent across all our businesses. We always secure prime locations, whether for housing, commercial real estate or retail. We are deeply customer-centric, and quality is the core of our daily operations. That commitment is understood internally and externally. For us, quality is not just a strategy, it is the foundation.
