Georgia: A strategic development partner for the UAE

Economic reforms and infrastructure development position it as a country for investment
Georgia is redefining its role in the global economy. A fast-emerging hub for logistics, innovation, digitalisation and investment, the country’s past and future meet in its role as the gateway between East and West.
Shifting trade routes and deepening international ties are shaping this evolution, but the real momentum comes from internal dynamics: a reform-driven outlook, a commitment to infrastructure development and sustained growth that is outpacing regional averages. All of this points to a growing reputation as a stable and forward-looking destination for investment.
October sees Georgia’s strategic ambitions on full display at two major global events. On October 22-23, the country will host the fifth edition of the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, under the theme Invest in Connectivity – Grow in Stability.
The biennial event has become Georgia’s flagship platform on the international stage, bringing together heads of state, ministers and global CEOs to discuss key policy areas across logistics, trade, energy and the digital economy—areas central to Georgia’s Middle Corridor vision.
Georgia is also a premier participant at GITEX Global, running at the Dubai World Trade Centre until October 17. The world’s largest technology, AI and startup showcase, Georgia's delegation is led by the Georgian Innovation and Technology Agency, highlighting the country’s rapidly growing innovation ecosystem and commitment to global technology engagement.
These initiatives reflect more than a rising profile—they demonstrate the country's readiness. Across various sectors and regions, Georgia offers opportunities grounded in both a dynamic economy and a stable business environment. For UAE investors seeking long-term opportunities here, Georgia is making the case clearly: now is the moment to engage.
Explore Georgia’s evolving investment landscape in The Global FDI Podcast, featuring exclusive interviews with the nation’s CEOs, ministers and business leaders.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.