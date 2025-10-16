Focus on Innovation: GITA's new initiatives aim to boost tech and traditional sectors

Tech-focused companies like Keepz (fintech), Lemondo (apps), Calen (AI) and Bolt/Electrify (EV charging) are already shifting the innovation dial in Georgia. “Our region is small, and we do not see each other as competition,” Kasradze says. “Rather, we want to uplift one another to become globally competitive.” Nevertheless, GITA is looking to attract more international investment to unlock the country’s full potential—and Kasradze sees synergies with UAE as a forward-looking, innovation-driven economy. “The UAE is one of Georgia’s strategic partners,” he says. “There is a huge opportunity in the innovative ecosystem to merge and share expertise between the two countries.”