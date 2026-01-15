Gemini Building Materials marks 30 Years with 'Built to Win' Lucky Draw campaign

As part of the campaign, the November lucky winners were selected through an e-raffle draw under the supervision of DED on December 5 at Gemini's Al Quoz branch,and ten lucky winners were announced which was followed by a prize distribution ceremony held at Gemini’s Mussafah 21 branch,Abu Dhabi. The event was graced by popular radio personality RJ Mithun, who attended as the Guest of Honor, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.