Gemini Building Materials marks 30 Years with 'Built to Win' Lucky Draw campaign

Campaign gives away two Jetour Dashing cars, gold coins and iPhone 17s monthly
Dubai: Gemini Building Materials, one of the UAE’s largest building materials stockists and suppliers,is celebrating its 30th anniversary with an exciting customer reward campaign titled “Built to Win” Lucky Draw, featuring premium giveaways including Jetour Dashing cars, gold sovereigns, and iPhone 17 smartphones.
As part of the campaign, the November lucky winners were selected through an e-raffle draw under the supervision of DED on December 5 at Gemini's Al Quoz branch,and ten lucky winners were announced which was followed by a prize distribution ceremony held at Gemini’s Mussafah 21 branch,Abu Dhabi. The event was graced by popular radio personality RJ Mithun, who attended as the Guest of Honor, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.
The event was attended by Gemini Building Materials Executive Director Vineesh Babu, Retail Operations Head Vipin Venu, Marketing Head Nischita, along with managers and staff members from various Gemini branches, invited guests, and customers.
The “Built to Win” Lucky Draw is a three-month campaign that commenced on November 1, 2025, and will run until January 30, 2026. The draw is conducted using entries collected from Gemini stores across the seven Emirates, offering customers multiple chances to win.
With a total of 30 winners, the campaign gives away two Jetour Dashing cars, along with four 8-gram gold coins and four iPhone 17 smartphones every month. Customers who purchase products worth Dh500 or more qualify for entry into the lucky draw and stand a chance to win through the e-raffle system.
Gemini Building Materials operates over 35 branches across the GCC, supported by huge warehouses and an extensive range of building material products. The company is a leading distributor of complete drywall solutions and has long-standing partnerships with renowned multinational brands such as Knauf, Jotun,Saint-Gobain, Gyproc, and Weber.
Gemini also manufactures two of its own product line , one under the brand “GTI Ceilings&Metals” and a Fiber Cement Factory under “Geminite”, offering comprehensive interior solution products.
The December lucky winners were selected on January 5th at Deira showroom with the presence of DED and Prize distribution will be conducted by January end.
As the anniversary celebrations continue to reward loyal customers and strengthen Gemini’s commitment to excellence, quality, and customer satisfaction across the region.Built To Win campaign's last draw will be held on February 5 2026.
