Gateway to Global Real Estate: Hyderabad to host UAE Property Grand Expo 2026

The show will run from October 31–November 1 at JRC Conventions and Trade Fairs, Hyderabad
Indian investors are among the largest and most active international investors in the UAE’s property market and this affinity is driven by their desire to diversify investments to proven and safe global markets helping them earn high returns, wealth preservation and long-term planning.
Organisers of the upcoming `TOI Property Grand Expo 2026,’ said the presence of reputed UAE and Indian developers, combined with Dubai's connectivity, safety, quality of life and strong India–UAE relationship, makes the market particularly attractive to Indian investors
Jointly hosted by the Times of India Group and the UAE-based Global Edge Advertisements, supported by the Dubai Land Department (DLD), the show will run from October 31 – November 1, at the JRC Conventions and Trade Fairs, Hyderabad.
Some of the main reasons for the attractiveness of the UAE is it offers an eclectic bouquet of properties. “Investors typically evaluate location, developer reputation, property quality, rental potential, capital appreciation prospects, financing, liquidity and the legal and tax environment, and on all this the UAE scores very high,” according to the organisers.
Indian investors have an array of choice in finding mortgages for investing in UAE property. This could be mortgages from UAE banks for eligible investors, or financing against eligible assets or property in India.
Moreover, overseas-property financing was offered and permitted by Indian financial institutions are also an option while investors can also enrol for developer payment plans.
A key concern of Indian investors includes transferring funds legally, securely and with appropriate documentation. Banks generally conduct KYC, source-of-funds and beneficiary checks and ensure compliance with applicable Indian foreign-exchange and remittance regulations. However, this should not be an issue if investors retain complete documentation relating to the purchase, source of funds and remittances and coordinate with their Indian and UAE banks and professional advisers for substantial transactions.
Investors should be aware that Indian and the UAE property markets have different risk characteristics. When investing, in the UAE, investors should consider property-market cycles, developer and project risk, financing costs, service charges, currency exposure and resale liquidity. Particular care is required with off-plan properties, including verification of the developer, project approvals, escrow arrangements and construction progress.
Dubai's regulatory framework provides safeguards, but it is advisable that independent legal and financial due diligence remains essential.
The UAE's tax environment is an important consideration. Individuals generally do not face an annual property tax or personal capital-gains tax in the same manner as in many other jurisdictions, which is a huge advantage. However, Indian investors must separately consider Indian tax-residency rules, foreign-asset reporting and applicable taxation of overseas income or gains.
The India–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) has strengthened bilateral economic cooperation and supported greater trade and investment engagement. The relationship now encompasses sectors such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, technology, construction, real estate, financial services and hospitality.
Eligible property investors may qualify for UAE long-term residency programmes, including the 10-year Golden Visa, subject to the applicable investment threshold and prevailing eligibility requirements. For Indian families, this can provide additional flexibility for residence, business, education and long-term planning.
The Dubai Land Department (DLD) oversees property registration and key aspects of real-estate administration. RERA - the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) - regulates important areas of Dubai's real-estate sector.
The framework supports transparency through property registration, ownership records, developer and broker licensing, applicable off-plan regulations and escrow arrangements.