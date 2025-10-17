From Roads to Energy: Georgia's infrastructure investments set stage for economic growth

Infrastructure developments are reinforcing Georgia’s role as a strategic corridor
In recent years, Georgia has made significant strides in developing essential national infrastructure, a push that is attracting investment and laying the groundwork for sustained economic development. Key among these projects is the completion of the East-West Highway, which links Europe to Asia.
The highway’s Ubisa-Shorapani section, supported by the European Investment Bank and EU grants, was opened in late 2023, improving internal travel and facilitating trade flows.
The Asian Development Bank will help fund the final 11-kilometre stretch between the Batumi bypass and the Sarpi Turkish border crossing, bringing the route up to European standards and bolstering Georgia’s role as a regional transit hub.
The Kakheti region is also seeing major transport upgrades via the World Bank-backed Kakheti Connectivity Improvement Project, enhancing links between agricultural and wine-producing areas and Tbilisi.
Investments aren’t limited to roads, however. Through the ESPIRE programme, Georgia is building out its power transmission infrastructure and advancing a submarine cable project under the Black Sea to improve energy interconnection with Southeast Europe, reinforcing its potential as an energy transit route.
At the same time, funds for municipal infrastructure, water supply, education and tourism infrastructure have all been scaled up significantly in the most recent state budget. Infrastructure spending in 2025 is set to more than double the 2024 allocation, including expressways, water and sewage, schools and tourism projects.
Infrastructure is a cornerstone of our country's development. Our vision focuses on creating infrastructure that not only addresses current needs but also lays the groundwork for long-term social, economic and regional growth.
We are implementing strategic and diverse projects aligned with international standards and guided by environmental responsibility. These initiatives include the construction of international and domestic roads, water supply infrastructure, the development of public spaces and the improvement of schools, kindergartens, sports and urban facilities.
Strategic projects include the construction of a new road linking Imereti and Racha, the development of the route connecting Samtskhe–Javakheti to highland Ajara and, notably, the Kvesheti–Kobi Road and 9-kilometre tunnel.
To enhance Georgia’s competitiveness within global transport networks as a secure transit corridor, we are also actively advancing the development of the country’s main road axes, specifically the East-West, North-South and Kakheti routes.
In addition, we have commenced the construction design of a UEFA Elite Category Stadium. The new stadium will be designed to accommodate 70,000 spectators and will be equipped to host top-tier football and rugby tournaments.
As a direct result of Georgia’s stable and investor-friendly environment, the Tbilisi Dry Port—the nation’s first modern railway container and cargo terminal—was officially inaugurated in June 2025, fuelled by a $21 million investment from Arab partners.
