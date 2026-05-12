From diplomacy to investment, Kyrgyzstan broadens its UAE ties

Kyrgyzstan’s relationship with the UAE continues to strengthen as longstanding ties in trade, investment and diplomacy expand into emerging areas such as renewable energy and digital government.

Foreign Minister Kulubaev Zheenbek Moldokanovic, a career diplomat with more than 30 years of experience, discusses how recent high-level visits, closer EAEU–UAE links and green energy projects are driving new engagement between the two partners.

How have Kyrgyzstan-UAE relations progressed since your appointment?

The Gulf countries’ attention to our country is important, and the UAE is among our top priorities. We share mutual understanding and cooperation across many areas. In November 2022, President Sadyr Zhaparov of the Kyrgyz Republic visited the UAE, followed by an official visit in 2023, during which we held productive talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We conducted high-level political dialogue and discussed trade, economic, financial, technical, environmental and cybersecurity cooperation, aligning our positions.

Our cooperation programme with the UAE includes sharing best practices in government accelerators. We have already completed three projects, including eliminating bureaucracy in kindergarten enrolment and improving vehicle registration and driver’s licensing processes. We continue joint work on current challenges with support from UAE government expertise.

Throughout our 34 years of independence, the UAE has consistently supported our sovereignty and assisted us in addressing key issues.

Why should Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council be supported?

Kyrgyzstan is a young, rapidly developing state, and today we enjoy stability in Central Asia. We have resolved all border issues with our neighbours and are strengthening our economic potential and effectively managing national resources.

Kyrgyzstan can be a voice for small nations. Our priorities include regional security, addressing issues related to Afghanistan, improving transit opportunities for landlocked countries, protecting ecology and glaciers and highlighting the challenges faced by Oceania states affected by climate change. We believe global issues should be solved through diplomacy, not force.

How might the CEPA with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) reshape market access and investment conditions?

The EAEU is an important platform for enhancing trade and attracting investment. Within this framework, we work to deepen cooperation and bring in additional investors from member states.

We see the CEPA with the UAE as mutually beneficial. The agreement will give UAE companies access to various EAEU programmes, and we are interested in the UAE serving as a bridge between EAEU countries and the GCC.

Kyrgyzstan and the UAE are finalising a bilateral agreement on trade in services and investment. This will help expand opportunities for businesses from both countries. Overall, we view cooperation between the EAEU and the UAE as highly positive and advantageous.

How would you describe Kyrgyzstan’s investment regulatory environment in terms of ease of doing business, particularly for UAE investors?

Kyrgyzstan closely follows the UAE’s economic development, particularly its growth model, green economy and advanced digital technologies. We seek to learn from this experience. Our ministries and government agencies work directly with UAE counterparts, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinating to ensure timely implementation. When UAE capital enters Kyrgyzstan, we ensure its security and create favourable investment conditions.

A key example of successful cooperation is in green energy. Jalal-Abad Green Energy LLC is constructing a 5 MW mini hydropower plant. As a mountainous country with significant water resources, Kyrgyzstan is actively developing medium and small hydropower plants. Over the past five years, our plan has included building 50 such facilities; 15 are completed and the rest are under construction. Most projects involve local investors, but we also welcome foreign investment. Investors typically contribute $5 million to $10 million and see returns quickly, encouraging many local investors who previously kept funds abroad to invest domestically.

Building on this, Kyrgyzstan made further progress in 2026 in expanding its renewable energy sector. During the World Governments Summit in Dubai, the Ministry of Energy signed a framework agreement with Masdar to develop a 200 MW solar power plant, marking the first phase of a larger 1 GW renewable energy initiative. Additionally, a memorandum of understanding was signed with 40 Capital to jointly implement energy projects, further boosting international cooperation and investment.

What key messages would you like to convey to UAE policymakers and business leaders about Kyrgyzstan’s strong economic performance and investment opportunities?

Kyrgyzstan is experiencing dynamic economic growth. In 2024–2025, our economy grew by around 11 per cent, and this year we expect to maintain strong growth momentum. International financial institutions assess our economy as stable and favourable for business. In 2025, we attracted approximately $1 billion in direct investment, and we plan to increase this further.

Rapid growth creates strong demand for major investments, particularly in energy, mining, infrastructure, agriculture, tourism and digitalisation. For foreign investors, entering the Kyrgyz market now provides a strategic advantage, including future access to other Eurasian Economic Union markets.