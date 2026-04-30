For Sterling Ark Holdings, it's platforms over deals, with leadership that endures

You’ve built and scaled platforms across multiple markets, what leadership principle has consistently driven your success across decades and geographies?

Across markets, a focus on institutional thinking over individual transactions has been a constant. Real estate and infrastructure are long-cycle businesses where outcomes are shaped early through governance, clarity of roles, and disciplined decision-making. The principle has been to build systems that outlast individuals: transparent processes, accountable teams, incorporating technology and alignment between capital, design, and delivery. Whether in India or the Middle East, success has come from creating platforms that clients and investors can rely on consistently, not episodically. Leadership, in that sense, is less about visibility and more about building environments where execution is predictable, risks are understood early, and teams are empowered to deliver with clarity.

With Sterling Ark Holdings now independent, what bold moves are you prioritising to redefine project delivery in the UAE and GCC?

Independence allows for sharper focus and faster decision-making. The priority is to build a fully integrated project leadership platform – one that goes beyond traditional project management – to align strategy, capital, and execution from the outset. This includes strengthening early-stage advisory, deepening cost and risk intelligence, and embedding governance frameworks that support large, multi-stakeholder developments. At the same time, there is a clear focus on building leadership depth within the organisation, because the next phase of growth in the GCC will be defined by execution capability, not just capital availability. The intent is to create a platform that partners more closely with developers and investors, bringing consistency and accountability across increasingly complex projects.

Having managed over 130 million sq. ft. of development, where do you see the next big opportunity in urban growth and mixed-use ecosystems?

The next phase of opportunity lies in integrated urban ecosystems rather than standalone developments. Cities in the GCC are moving toward more complex, mixed-use environments where residential, commercial, hospitality, and social infrastructure need to function as a cohesive whole. The opportunity is not just in building at scale, but in designing for long-term usability, connectivity, sustainability and operational efficiency. This requires closer alignment between planning, mobility, and asset performance. Developments that succeed will be those that can adapt over time, responding to demographic shifts, evolving work patterns, and sustainability requirements, while continuing to deliver economic value.

In an era of scale and sustainability, how are you aligning innovation, partnerships, and execution to future-proof large developments?