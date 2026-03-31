“Flowers carry emotion without needing words," says Dr Lerzan Erdinc, Senior Landscape Architect from Turkey & Owner, Flowerista Boutique Trading LLC

What inspired you to launch Flowerista Boutique Trading, and what gap did you see in the UAE’s premium flower boutique space?

Flowerista started during Covid, which was a very emotional and uncertain time for everyone. For me, it was a moment of reflection — and a strong feeling that even in the hardest situations, we still need to find beauty in life. Flowers became that language. They carry emotion without needing words. The UAE already has many beautiful and successful flower boutiques, each with their own style and strength. With Flowerista, I didn’t want to compete in the traditional sense — I wanted to follow our own path. A path that focuses more on connection, emotion, and truly understanding the person behind each order. That’s how Flowerista was born — from a very human place.

How are you elevating floral design from a traditional service into a distinctive lifestyle and gifting experience?

For us, flowers are not just products — they are living things, just like us. So the way we work cannot be mechanical. We don’t believe in a fully system-driven approach. Every order starts with listening. We try to understand the feeling, the moment, the intention behind it. Sometimes customers don’t have clear words — and that’s okay. We guide them, we interpret, and we create something meaningful for them. Over time, this approach naturally became more than just a service. Flowerista became part of people’s everyday lives — small gestures, personal moments, not only big occasions. That’s what makes it a lifestyle experience.

In a highly competitive market, what philosophy guides the way you curate designs, experiences, and customer relationships?

We truly believe in one simple principle: listen first, then create. There are many strong and inspiring businesses in the UAE, and we respect that environment. At Flowerista, we focus on staying true to our own values. We don’t see flowers as something only for a high segment. Our goal is to make flowers accessible — to deliver something beautiful for every budget, while still keeping the same care and attention. Since 2021, we have been growing very slowly and steadily. For us, growth is not about speed — it’s about building trust, one customer at a time. As of today, we have grown from individual orders to also serving B2B clients, including hotels, restaurants, retail stores, and banks across the UAE. At the same time, we’ve built a strong and efficient team — with master florists, a dedicated logistics structure, an operational website, and an organised customer service and accounting system.

But beyond structure, what really defines us is our people. If you imagine our journey, there have been so many sleepless nights — especially during big events. And still, my team would be there, joking, smiling, and somehow enjoying the process together. We still make mistakes — and we openly learn from each other, without losing respect or motivation. Sometimes, in the middle of busy orders, we find small, funny moments — we joke, we laugh, and in a way, we become part of the reason someone smiles that day.

For me, this is the real spirit of Flowerista. It’s not only about flowers — it’s about people.

As the founder of a boutique brand, what leadership values drive your approach to creativity, quality, and business growth?

As the founder of Flowerista, my background in landscape and design naturally influences everything we do — from colour harmony to composition and balance.

But beyond design, I believe in leading with a human approach. I value:

- Authenticity in every creation

- Consistency in quality

- Real communication with customers, and respect for the people we work with

Our team is not just a workforce — it’s a group of people growing together. Employee well-being, fairness, and mutual respect are core values for us.