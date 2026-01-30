Explore 2026's trending courses and opportunities at Dubai's leading universities

A practical guide to universities and degrees that fast-track your career success
Trending courses include Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Health Information Systems, Environmental Management, Cognitive Neuroscience, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Business Analytics, Cross-Cultural Communication, Digital Marketing, Media Management, the Art and Business of Gaming, and the Business of Creative Media and Management.
CUD bridges the gap between academia and employment through strategic partnerships with global industry leaders. All undergraduate students complete a workplace internship that enables them to put their theoretical learning into practice.
As a thriving multicultural community, CUD offers a range of clubs dedicated to sports, creativity, innovation and leadership. CUD students regularly participate and triumph in competitions demonstrating their skills in business, technology and design.
All applicants should fulfil the relevant pre-requisite academic and language requirements specific to their chosen level and programme of study, as listed on the university’s website. Applications are now open for Fall 2026.
CUD offers scholarships recognising special talents, academic and sporting excellence. Support is available for students experiencing financial hardship or special educational needs. Undergraduate fees range from Dh66,276 to Dh90,712 per year. Master’s programmes range from Dh86,866 to Dh137,739.
www.cud.ac.ae 800 69283
For Spring and Fall 2026, high demand options include Pearson BTEC HNDs in Early Childhood, Software Engineering, Cybersecurity, Engineering, Procurement, Psychology, Fashion, Foundation and HND in Engineering, all designed with strong industry alignment. Students benefit from embedded internships, industry visits and corporate projects that translate classroom concepts into workplace skills.
Vibrant clubs, competitions and signature initiatives such as DeLead, DeCode, Demind, Desport and Destyle turn business, computing, fashion, psychology and sports into living laboratories for communication, creativity and leadership.
Entry typically requires successful completion of high school and students to be English proficient, with multiple intakes across the year to support flexible pathways into degrees and employment.
Prospective students can explore programmes and application timelines on www.demont.ac.ae
Tuition fees are competitively positioned within Dubai’s private sector, with merit based and need based scholarships available for select programmes.
Call 04 580 4285 for guidance on admissions and scholarships.
Gulf Medical University (GMU), UAE stands out as one of the country’s most promising universities for 2026 and beyond, especially in healthcare and life sciences education. For Spring and Fall 2026, GMU offers future-focused programmes including AI in Healthcare, Veterinary Medicine, Optometry, and the Thumbay International Pathway Programme, designed to prepare students for global careers.
A key strength of GMU is its strong industry exposure. Students benefit from internships and clinical training across the Thumbay Group’s network of hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and pharmacies, ensuring hands-on experience alongside academics.
Beyond the classroom, GMU fosters holistic development through active student clubs, competitions, conferences, and regular campus events.
Admissions are merit-based with clearly defined application timelines, and GMU offers scholarships of up to 40 per cent across several programmes.
For more information, visit www.gmu.ac.ae or call +971 6 7431333.
Degree Entry Programme in Management, International Business Management, MA (Hons) Business Administration, BBA
Mechanical Engineering BEng (Hons)
Robotics, Autonomous and Interactive Systems. BEng (Hons)
Psychology, BSc (Hons)
The Dubai Campus includes a range of social learning spaces, a dedicated Maths Gym for mathematics support, a student hub for recreation, clubs and societies, and spaces to allow staff and research to operate business as well as interact with business leaders and entrepreneurs. Its library offers physical and digital resources. A high-tech facility for robotics and artificial intelligence, and innovation hub allow students to interact with autonomous systems and develop and design new products.
Degree entry programme and undergraduate degrees from Dh55,280 to Dh82,264 per year
Postgraduate degrees and research degrees from Dh99,528 to Dh172,484 per year
Heriot-Watt offers a range of scholarships including merit based, for more details visit: Dubai Campus scholarships and discounts | Heriot-Watt (hw.ac.uk)
Welcome week from September 7 onward and classes commence on September 14
www.hw.ac.uk/dubai; 04 571 7000
University of Dubai is one of the UAE’s most forward-looking universities, built around three academic pillars: Dubai Business School, College of Law, and College of Engineering and Information Technology.
For Spring and Fall 2026, UD offers high-demand programmes in business, accounting, finance, marketing, law, computer science, engineering, cybersecurity, and MBA pathways aligned with market needs.
Students gain strong industry exposure through internships, applied projects, and partnerships with leading organisations in the UAE.
Campus life is dynamic, supported by student clubs, competitions, entrepreneurship initiatives, and professional events that develop leadership and soft skills.
Admissions are open for Spring and Fall intakes, requiring recognised academic qualifications and English proficiency.
UD offers competitive tuition fees alongside merit-based scholarships and financial support options. Visit Ud.ac.ae for more details
University of Greenwich
By opening a new 6,231 sq.m branch campus in Umm Al Quwain in partnership with Ashford University College, the University of Greenwich is set to become one of the UAE’s most promising study destinations for 2026 and beyond. Students can access flagship programmes such as MBA Global, BA Hons Business Management (with pathways in Logistics, Accounting & Finance, International Business, Digital Marketing and Finance), BA Hons Media and Communications, BSc Hons Computing (AI, Cyber Security, Data Science) and BEng Hons Computer Engineering.
The large purpose-built campus will feature multiple auditoriums, specialist labs, gym and recreation spaces, while internships and projects leverage Greenwich’s strong UK industry links and employability track record.
Students will enjoy clubs, competitions and co-curricular activities that build portfolios and professional networks across business, tech and media.
Typical entry requires high school completion plus English proficiency. It has Spring and Fall 2026 intakes plus modular options for select programmes.
Fees are competitively positioned, with merit-based scholarships available for high achieving applicants.
For applications and deadlines, visit ashford.college or call 054 257 2295
