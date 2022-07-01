The Soundform Freedom True Wireless earbuds deliver rich, radiant sound at any volume thanks to its 2-layer drivers engineered to provide full, resonant bass and a crystal-clear finish so you can enjoy the subtle details of every track. With these earbuds one can listen for longer with up to 8 hours of playtime per charge and another 28 hours in the wireless charging case. That’s plenty of time to binge on your favorite podcast, listen to all the latest hits, and finish that audiobook on your library list.
Powered by Qualcomm aptX and Clear-Call Technology, these earbuds deliver wireless sound without any compromise. Qualcomm aptX ensures you get the best possible audio by covering the full human hearing range, and clear-call technology ensures you’re always heard clearly. The earbuds also come with dual microphones and Advanced environmental noise cancellation (ENC) ensuring remarkable call quality and reduction in call background noise. The Intelligent sensors allow for auto pause and play when the earbuds are taken in and out of ears.
The Soundform Freedom earbuds are sweat and splash resistant and come with an IPX5 rating means one can keep listening through the toughest workouts and unexpected rain. The earbuds are also compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices.
Ensuring the earbuds are never lost, one can track and locate the earbuds charging case privately and securely using the Apple Find My app. The Soundform Freedom earbuds are one of the first third-party accessories to work with the Apple Find My network.
The product package includes Soundform Freedom True Wireless earbuds (60 mAh each bud), a charging case (520 mAh), USB-C to USB-A charging cable and 3 pairs of silicone ear tips (S/M/L).
The Soundform Freedom True Wireless Earbuds are available for purchase in the UAE for Dh399 and in KSA for SAR399.