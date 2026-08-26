EXEED VX: Premium seven-seater SUV tailored to realities of UAE family life

The premium seven-seater SUV delivers adaptable space, intelligent safety, all-row comfort
For families in the UAE, a car is rarely just a means of getting from one place to another. It is part school-run shuttle, part weekend companion and part airport-transfer vehicle, often carrying children, grandparents, guests, luggage and everything in between.
The demands placed on a family SUV are therefore very different from what a specifications sheet might suggest. Beyond simply offering seven seats, the right vehicle must provide comfortable space across every row, flexible storage, effective climate control and safety technology that supports the driver throughout everyday journeys.
Designed around these realities, the EXEED VX combines the versatility expected from a seven-seater SUV with the comfort, technology and refinement of a premium vehicle.
For many UAE families, the third row is not an occasional extra reserved for short journeys. It regularly accommodates older children, grandparents, visiting relatives and friends.
The EXEED VX features a spacious seven-seat cabin with a second row that can slide and recline, making it easier for passengers to access the rear of the vehicle and adjust the cabin according to each journey. The third-row seats can also recline and fold flat, allowing families to move easily between carrying additional passengers and creating more room for luggage, shopping or sports equipment.
Whether navigating the morning school run or heading out for a family lunch, the adaptable seating arrangement helps the VX respond to the changing demands of everyday life.
Family journeys rarely go entirely according to plan. An ordinary afternoon can quickly involve extra passengers, an unexpected grocery stop or several school bags and pieces of sports equipment being added to the journey.
The EXEED VX addresses this with a versatile cabin, multiple storage areas and foldable rear seating. A power tailgate and easy-opening boot further simplify loading when hands are already full, while the vehicle’s adaptable layout gives families the freedom to prioritise passenger or luggage space as required.
In a country where summer temperatures regularly exceed 40°C, effective air conditioning is an essential part of everyday comfort.
The VX is equipped with three-zone automatic climate control and rear-row air-conditioning controls, allowing passengers across the cabin to enjoy a more comfortable environment. Selected specifications also offer ventilated front and second-row seats, alongside an intelligent air-purification system designed to support cabin air quality.
Active Noise Cancellation, soundproof glass and a spacious interior help create a quieter atmosphere, whether the vehicle is moving through weekday traffic or covering longer distances between emirates.
For added comfort, selected EXEED VX specifications include front massage seats, adjustable lumbar support and cloud-style headrests, bringing a first-class quality to everyday family travel.
For parents, safety is not simply another feature to compare. It is central to every journey.
Built around a high-strength steel cage body, the EXEED VX offers 10 airbags, including an extended curtain airbag, alongside a comprehensive suite of driver-assistance systems. These include Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection, with specifications varying by model grade.
A 540-degree panoramic monitoring camera provides additional visibility when maneuvering through school drop-off zones, crowded car parks and tighter residential spaces. ISOFIX child-seat mounting points further support families travelling with younger passengers.
Together, these technologies are designed to operate quietly in the background, helping drivers remain aware of their surroundings without adding unnecessary complexity to the journey.
Family travel also means keeping passengers connected and entertained. The EXEED VX features a digital cabin incorporating a 12.3-inch instrument display, a 15.6-inch central touchscreen and a dedicated 12.3-inch front-passenger display.
Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity, wireless charging and an immersive 23-speaker audio system support everything from navigation and work calls to playlists and entertainment on longer journeys.
A panoramic sunroof brings natural light into the cabin, while refined materials and thoughtful detailing create an environment that feels premium without sacrificing everyday practicality.
Powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the EXEED VX delivers smooth, confident performance for both city driving and longer family journeys.
Seven selectable driving modes including Eco, Sport, Normal, Snow, Mud, Sand and Off-road allow the vehicle to adapt to a variety of road and terrain conditions. This makes the VX equally suited to weekday commutes, inter-emirate travel and weekend adventures beyond the city.
Ricky Mullins, Executive Vice President of EXEED UAE, said: “Families in the UAE need more from a seven-seater than additional seats. They need a vehicle that can adapt to the different people, journeys and responsibilities that shape everyday family life. The EXEED VX brings together genuine versatility, intelligent technology and premium comfort to deliver an SUV that supports the entire family, not only those travelling in the front.”
Ultimately, choosing a family SUV is not about finding the longest list of features. It is about finding a vehicle that can comfortably manage a Tuesday morning school run, a Friday family gathering and an unplanned airport pickup with room for everything and everyone along the way.
To discover the EXEED VX or arrange a test drive, visit www.exeed-uae.com or book a test drive online.