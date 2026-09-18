Jetour G700 TopFire makes regional debut ahead of UAE arrival with Elite Group Holding

Its factory-lifted chassis provides additional space beneath the vehicle, reducing the risk of contact with rocks or the crest of a dune. The G700 TopFire has a 35-degree approach angle, a 29-degree departure angle and a 24-degree breakover angle. In everyday language, its front, rear and centre have been shaped and raised to clear sharper slopes and obstacles.

A maximum wading depth of 950mm means it can pass through water approaching one metre deep under suitable and carefully assessed conditions.

The suspension has also been upgraded with K-MAN nitrogen shock absorbers. Their compression can be adjusted through eight settings, allowing the driver to select greater control for demanding off-road conditions or a more comfort-oriented setting for urban and motorway journeys.

The system automatically varies its response according to speed and road conditions, helping the SUV remain stable over slow, technical sections while absorbing bumps during faster driving.

Forged aluminium wheels are around 20 per cent lighter than conventional cast wheels while offering greater strength. They are fitted with 305/55 R20 all-terrain tyres, which have reinforced sidewalls designed to better withstand impacts on rocky and broken surfaces.

Other changes include heavy-duty front and rear bumpers, wider fenders, reinforced side steps and a functional bonnet intake to improve cooling when the vehicle is working hard. The wider track — the distance between the wheels on either side — is intended to provide greater stability.

A one-piece roof rack can carry up to 100kg while the vehicle is moving, providing room for camping gear and other outdoor equipment. Its load capacity rises to 300kg when stationary, allowing it to support items such as a rooftop tent. Removable crossbars can be stored in the rear luggage area to reduce the SUV’s height when entering parking garages.

Premium everyday driving

Despite its more rugged engineering, Jetour is not positioning the TopFire solely as an extreme off-road vehicle. Its cabin includes multiple connected displays powered by an advanced processor which enables faster responses and interaction between screens.

Lexicon audio, comfort-focused seats, an onboard refrigerator, air purification and a fragrance system are among the features intended to support family journeys, long-distance touring and premium everyday driving.

Elite Group Holding to bring G700 TopFire to the UAE

The Jetour G700 TopFire will be available soon through Elite Group Holding, bringing UAE drivers a new option that combines daily comfort with the equipment required for more ambitious outdoor journeys. It will expand Jetour UAE’s premium SUV portfolio as the brand continues to build its presence in the country. Elite Group Holding has supported that growth by introducing new Jetour products, expanding the showroom network and investing in after-sales facilities.

The company has also opened what it describes as the world’s largest Jetour service centre, alongside offering servicing and pre-owned vehicle options. This wider support network is aimed at giving customers access to new models and technologies while providing assistance throughout the ownership journey.