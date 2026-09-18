Jetour G700 TopFire makes regional debut ahead of UAE arrival with Elite Group Holding

G700 TopFire combines premium comfort and intelligent tech with enhanced performance
Jetour has unveiled the G700 TopFire at a regional launch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ahead of the flagship SUV’s arrival in the UAE through Elite Group Holding, the brand’s exclusive UAE partner.
Jetour’s first luxury, factory-customised model, created with professional off-road specialist TopFire, the G700 TopFire is a more performance- and adventure-focused version of G700, developed for drivers who want stronger off-road capability without losing the comfort, technology and everyday practicality of a premium SUV.
The model is perfect for the UAE market where premium SUVs must do more than handle the daily commute. Its mix of comfort, technology and off-road ability suits a driving culture shaped by city journeys, long-distance road trips, desert camping, dune drives and weekends exploring mountains and wadis.
At the Riyadh event that brought together Jetour owners and automotive enthusiasts, Jetour International President Ke Chuandeng said the G700, which was launched last November, had received a strong response from customers in the region. The TopFire builds on that model with modifications intended to improve power and off-road performance while retaining its comfort and refinement.
Unlike a conventional aftermarket conversion, the TopFire’s upgrades were incorporated into Jetour’s research, development, tuning and manufacturing processes from the outset. Its modified components are therefore integrated with the original vehicle and covered by the factory warranty.
For buyers, this means access to a ready-built off-road model without having to select, fit and coordinate separate upgrades after purchasing the vehicle. It also reduces the potential uncertainty around how aftermarket modifications may affect the vehicle’s performance or warranty.
Power comes from Jetour’s iDM-Off Road hybrid system, which produces a combined 904 horsepower and 1,135Nm of torque. Put simply, the system provides the substantial pulling power needed to move a large SUV across soft sand, climb steep inclines and respond quickly when tackling difficult terrain.
A high-strength ladder frame forms the vehicle’s structural base, while three intelligent differential locks help send power to the wheels that have the most grip. This can prevent the vehicle from becoming stuck when one or more wheels lose traction on sand, rocks or uneven ground.
The G700 TopFire also features an automatic cross-axle system, Hill Descent Control and a 7+X smart off-road system. Sensors can identify different driving conditions and help adjust the vehicle’s responses, while one-touch off-road functions are designed to make challenging sections easier to negotiate.
The changes are intended to make the model relevant to the UAE, where SUV owners may encounter very different conditions within the same journey. A vehicle used for commuting in Dubai or Abu Dhabi during the week could be driven across dunes, mountain tracks or wadis at the weekend.
Its factory-lifted chassis provides additional space beneath the vehicle, reducing the risk of contact with rocks or the crest of a dune. The G700 TopFire has a 35-degree approach angle, a 29-degree departure angle and a 24-degree breakover angle. In everyday language, its front, rear and centre have been shaped and raised to clear sharper slopes and obstacles.
A maximum wading depth of 950mm means it can pass through water approaching one metre deep under suitable and carefully assessed conditions.
The suspension has also been upgraded with K-MAN nitrogen shock absorbers. Their compression can be adjusted through eight settings, allowing the driver to select greater control for demanding off-road conditions or a more comfort-oriented setting for urban and motorway journeys.
The system automatically varies its response according to speed and road conditions, helping the SUV remain stable over slow, technical sections while absorbing bumps during faster driving.
Forged aluminium wheels are around 20 per cent lighter than conventional cast wheels while offering greater strength. They are fitted with 305/55 R20 all-terrain tyres, which have reinforced sidewalls designed to better withstand impacts on rocky and broken surfaces.
Other changes include heavy-duty front and rear bumpers, wider fenders, reinforced side steps and a functional bonnet intake to improve cooling when the vehicle is working hard. The wider track — the distance between the wheels on either side — is intended to provide greater stability.
A one-piece roof rack can carry up to 100kg while the vehicle is moving, providing room for camping gear and other outdoor equipment. Its load capacity rises to 300kg when stationary, allowing it to support items such as a rooftop tent. Removable crossbars can be stored in the rear luggage area to reduce the SUV’s height when entering parking garages.
Despite its more rugged engineering, Jetour is not positioning the TopFire solely as an extreme off-road vehicle. Its cabin includes multiple connected displays powered by an advanced processor which enables faster responses and interaction between screens.
Lexicon audio, comfort-focused seats, an onboard refrigerator, air purification and a fragrance system are among the features intended to support family journeys, long-distance touring and premium everyday driving.
The Jetour G700 TopFire will be available soon through Elite Group Holding, bringing UAE drivers a new option that combines daily comfort with the equipment required for more ambitious outdoor journeys. It will expand Jetour UAE’s premium SUV portfolio as the brand continues to build its presence in the country. Elite Group Holding has supported that growth by introducing new Jetour products, expanding the showroom network and investing in after-sales facilities.
The company has also opened what it describes as the world’s largest Jetour service centre, alongside offering servicing and pre-owned vehicle options. This wider support network is aimed at giving customers access to new models and technologies while providing assistance throughout the ownership journey.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.