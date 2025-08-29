Essential tips for handling paediatric emergencies: Be prepared to save lives

Responding at the right time can make a life-saving difference
Children bring boundless joy and energy into our lives, but their natural curiosity also exposes them to risks. Paediatric emergencies can strike suddenly, and the way you respond in the first few minutes can make a life-saving difference. Preparation, prevention, and calm action are the keys.
Prevention: Cut food into small pieces, keep coins, batteries, and toys out of reach, and never leave children unsupervised while eating. Infants should always sleep on their backs in a crib free of pillows, blankets, or plastic covers.
What to do: For infants, give five back slaps followed by five chest thrusts. For older children, perform abdominal thrusts (Heimlich manoeuvre). Call emergency services if the child cannot breathe, turns blue, or becomes unconscious.
Prevention: Keep hot drinks, pots, and appliances out of children’s reach. Use safety covers on sockets and block access to kitchens. Establish “no-touch zones” around stoves and heaters.
What to do: Remove the child from danger and cool the burn under running water for at least 10 minutes. Never use ice, butter, or toothpaste. For deep, extensive, or facial burns, or if breathing is affected, seek immediate emergency care.
Prevention: Use bed railings, secure heavy furniture to walls, install stair gates, and place cushioned flooring where possible.
What to do: Comfort the child and apply ice to swelling. Go to the ER if the child vomits, is excessively sleepy, inconsolable, has fluid from the ears or nose, or shows imbalance or loss of coordination.
Prevention: Store medicines, detergents, and chemicals in locked cabinets, always in their original packaging. Dispose of unused drugs safely.
What to do: Do not induce vomiting unless instructed by a professional. Call poison control or emergency services immediately and carry the container for reference.
Prevention: Even a few centimetres of water in bathtubs, buckets, or open containers can be fatal.
Prevention: Never leave children unattended in baths and avoid leaving water-filled containers uncovered.
What to do: Wash with clean water, apply antiseptic, and dress with a sterile bandage. Remove dirt or small glass fragments carefully. Visit the ER if sutures may be required.
What to do: For bee stings, apply an alkaline substance such as baking soda. For wasp stings, apply vinegar to neutralise the venom.
Prevention: Avoid lifting or swinging children by their hands or wrists.
What to do: If the child refuses to move the arm, do not attempt to correct it at home. A doctor can treat it quickly and safely.
Prevention: Always place babies on their backs to sleep on a firm mattress without loose bedding. Avoid co-sleeping on soft surfaces and maintain a smoke-free environment. Vaccinations do not increase the risk of SIDS.
What to do: If a baby is found unresponsive, call emergency services and begin CPR if trained.
First aid is not just medical care, it is immediate action that keeps a child safe until professionals arrive. Learning CPR, keeping emergency numbers visible, and child-proofing your home are simple steps that protect lives.
At Zulekha Hospital, we are always by your side.
In case of a paediatric emergency, call us immediately on +971 600 52 4442
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox