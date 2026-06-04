Emper Perfumes brings luxury sub-brand Perfumes Capital to UAE after Miami debut
In January 2026, at Sexy Fish Miami — one of the city's most stylish and high-profile venues — Emper Perfumes staged the international debut of its newest luxury sub-brand, Perfumes Capital. The room was filled with influencers, fragrance enthusiasts, media professionals, and beauty insiders, all gathered for an event that announced something quietly ambitious: a Dubai-born fragrance brand planting its flag on the global luxury stage. Now, several months on, Perfumes Capital has arrived in the UAE, and the brand's home market finally has the chance to experience what Miami already has.
Perfumes Capital was conceived as something distinct from Emper Perfumes' wider portfolio. Where Emper speaks broadly to a love of quality and craftsmanship, Perfumes Capital is more personal in its foundations. The collection draws directly from the global travels of Mr. Azhar, Co-Founder of Perfumes Capital, with each fragrance functioning as a kind of olfactory postcard — a destination, a culture, an emotion, or a singular moment preserved in scent. The result is a line of luxury perfumes that feel less like products and more like stories, designed for consumers who regard fragrance as an extension of how they move through the world.
The collection features eight distinct lines: Asalet, Imperial Touch, Monalisa, Jingle Bell, Mehraab, Numero Uno, Orienta, and Twilight. Each has been developed with its own character and personality, meaning customers are not choosing between variations of a theme but between genuinely different fragrance experiences. The range spans bold, expressive compositions and quieter, more refined everyday blends, with appeal across both men and women. Whether the intention is to find a new signature scent, a memorable gift, or a fragrance for a special occasion, the collection offers enough breadth to accommodate all of it.
The Miami launch was deliberately chosen to signal the brand's international ambitions. "Miami represents bold energy, cultural diversity, and modern luxury — values that align seamlessly with Perfumes Capital," said Azhar Akbar Mun. "Launching there allowed us to introduce the brand to a global audience that appreciates refined craftsmanship and expressive fragrances." For its US presence, Perfumes Capital is officially represented and distributed by Athar Abbas of Elegance Distributors Inc., who will oversee retail expansion and strategic partnerships across the American market.
Now with the UAE launch, the brand closes the loop — returning to the city where Emper Perfumes was built and where its ambitions were first shaped. For UAE customers, the arrival of Perfumes Capital means the opportunity to engage with the collection in person. At the Emper Factory Outlet in Jebel Ali, visitors can explore the range at their own pace, test different scent profiles side by side, and make a choice that is genuinely informed rather than guesswork. It is the kind of discovery experience that a luxury fragrance warrants.
Perfumes Capital is available at the Emper Factory Outlet in National Industries Park, Jebel Ali, Dubai, and online at Perfumescapital.com.