Emper Perfumes brings luxury sub-brand Perfumes Capital to UAE after Miami debut

Perfumes Capital was conceived as something distinct from Emper Perfumes' wider portfolio. Where Emper speaks broadly to a love of quality and craftsmanship, Perfumes Capital is more personal in its foundations. The collection draws directly from the global travels of Mr. Azhar, Co-Founder of Perfumes Capital, with each fragrance functioning as a kind of olfactory postcard — a destination, a culture, an emotion, or a singular moment preserved in scent. The result is a line of luxury perfumes that feel less like products and more like stories, designed for consumers who regard fragrance as an extension of how they move through the world.