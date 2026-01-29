Emirates International School Meadows celebrates 20 years of educational excellence and innovation

Admissions for the 2026–2027 academic year are now open across all year groups
Emirates International School Meadows proudly celebrates 20 years of excellence, marking two decades of learning, growth and community at the heart of The Meadows. Nestled among landscaped gardens and tranquil lakes, the school offers a secure and inspiring environment where students are known, supported and challenged to achieve their full potential.
As a well-established IB World School, EISM delivers the full International Baccalaureate continuum, including the Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP) and Diploma Programme (DP). Teaching and learning are underpinned by enquiry, international mindedness and student agency, ensuring academic rigour alongside strong social and emotional development.
To meet the needs of a diverse learner profile, EISM has expanded its pathways with BTEC in Year 10 and will introduce the IB Career-related Programme from September. These options reflect the school’s belief that personalised, high-quality pathways empower students to succeed in different ways.
Significant investment has been made in early years learning environments. Newly refurbished classrooms feature natural light, flexible learning zones and thoughtfully designed spaces that encourage curiosity, creativity and independence. Planned enhancements to outdoor learning areas will further enrich hands-on, nature-based learning experiences.
Across the school, upgraded science and design laboratories, alongside the upcoming Samsung Innovation Lab, place EISM at the forefront of innovation and digital learning in the UAE. Technology and AI-supported platforms are used meaningfully to personalise learning while preserving strong relationships and creativity.
Admissions for the 2026–2027 academic year are now open across all year groups. Families considering early years are invited to attend EY Stay and Play sessions, offering children the opportunity to experience the learning environment while parents engage with the early years team and gain insight into the school’s approach.
Week 1: Wednesday 4th & Thursday 5th February, 1:30–2:30pm
Week 2: Monday 9th & Tuesday 10th February, 1:30–2:30pm
Places are limited and subject to availability. Families are encouraged to contact the admissions team or book a school tour via the EISM website to experience the school first-hand.
