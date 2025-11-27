Ellington Properties shapes Ras Al Khaimah’s future with design-led coastal communities

Ras Al Khaimah has become a strategic growth market for us because it combines strong fundamentals with a compelling lifestyle story. Visionary leadership, clear policies, and major infrastructure projects are transforming the emirate from a hidden gem into a global destination. Enhanced connectivity to Dubai, upcoming public transport, and flagship developments such as Al Marjan Island’s integrated resorts and Wynn Resorts are accelerating its profile as a lifestyle and investment hub. The planned air taxi service, with the first vertiport on Al Marjan Island, cutting travel time from Dubai to about 15 minutes, is a clear signal of where the emirate is heading.

Ellington Properties has rapidly expanded across Ras Al Khaimah. What makes the emirate a key focus area for your growth?

We sat down with Elie Naaman, CEO and Co-founder of Ellington Properties to learn how its design-led, high-quality homes enhance liveability and contribute to the emirate’s urban evolution.

Through its growing portfolio in Ras Al Khaimah, Ellington Properties is redefining the city’s residential landscape, creating design-led communities that balance architecture, lifestyle, and nature. Each project reflects the emirate’s transformation into a premier destination for refined living and long-term investment.

At the same time, investor-friendly regulations, freehold ownership, ease of doing business, transparency, and residency-linked visas are opening the market to a wider international audience. Supported by a diversified economy and hubs like RAKEZ, RAK offers off-plan opportunities with competitive entry prices and strong upside potential. For Ellington, this trajectory aligns perfectly with our vision. Our expansion into Ras Al Khaimah reflects the confidence we have in its future as a thriving coastal emirate and in the long-term value it offers our residents and investors.

How does Ellington cater to the varied tastes and preferences of people looking to buy property in Ras Al Khaimah?

Ras Al Khaimah attracts an incredibly diverse audience. Some want beachfront tranquillity, while others want community living with amenities. Investors want yield and quality, and families want space, safety, and convenience. We take these behavioural insights and build projects that answer them distinctly.

Therefore, Ellington’s approach is to design for lifestyles, not demographics. This includes beachfront sanctuaries, urban-style apartments, wellness-focused communities and lifestyle-forward homes powered by smart tech. Whether it’s panoramic vistas, family amenities, AI-enhanced layouts, or a Mediterranean design palette, each project meets a distinct lifestyle ambition while still carrying Ellington’s signature design.

Your RAK projects are based on Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra. What makes these communities compelling from a lifestyle and investment perspective?