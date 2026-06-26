Elli Kasbi builds dreams, one child at a time

Founder, Elli Junior, on the inspiring story of the iconic UAE children’s products brand
Thirteen years ago, I arrived in Dubai from Sweden with two young daughters and a clear goal: to step away from the corporate world and build something of my own while remaining present for my children during their most important years.
What began as a personal ambition has grown into Elli Junior, one of the UAE’s most recognised destinations for premium baby and children’s products. From packing orders in a one-bedroom apartment in JLT to opening a flagship store in Dubai Mall, the world’s largest shopping destination, the journey has been defined by perseverance, adaptability, and an unwavering belief in the vision.
Like many entrepreneurs, I started small. Every order packed, every customer conversation, and every challenge became an opportunity to learn. Over time, Elli Junior evolved from representing a single brand into a business offering more than 300 carefully curated brands trusted by families across the UAE.
The UAE has played a central role in this growth story. It is a country that encourages ambition, supports innovation, and provides entrepreneurs with the opportunity to transform ideas into thriving businesses. As a founder, I have experienced first-hand how the UAE enables businesses of all sizes to dream bigger and scale faster.
Opening a store in Dubai Mall marked one of the proudest moments of my entrepreneurial journey. As an independent founder competing alongside some of the world’s largest retail brands, it represented far more than a new location. It was proof that determination, resilience, and customer trust can turn a small startup into a nationally recognised brand.
Yet our growth did not stop with retail.
By listening closely to our customers, we identified a need that extended beyond products. Parents were not only looking for premium items for their children; they wanted thoughtfully designed spaces where their children could learn, play, grow, and create lasting memories.
This insight led to the launch of Elli Kasbi Interior Design Services, a company specialising in children’s interiors. Today, our team delivers complete room transformations, managing everything from concept development and design to custom fabrication and installation. What began as a retail business has evolved into creating entire environments designed around childhood.
Innovation continues to be at the core of our strategy. In a market dominated by large international players, smaller businesses must remain agile, customer-focused, and willing to challenge convention. Recently, we introduced personalised baby bouncers and baby carriers, becoming one of the first companies in the region to offer this level of customization. For us, innovation is not about novelty; it is about creating products and experiences that connect emotionally with families.
Leadership, in my experience, is not measured by size alone. It is about building trust, empowering people, and creating value that extends beyond financial performance. The success of Elli Junior and Elli Kasbi Interior Design Services is a reflection of an extraordinary team whose passion, commitment, and belief in our mission have shaped every milestone along the way.
As I look back on the journey from a small apartment in JLT to a presence in Dubai Mall and a growing interior design business, I am reminded that entrepreneurship is rarely a straight path. It requires courage during uncertainty, resilience during setbacks, and the willingness to continually evolve.
We are proud of what we have built, but even more excited about what comes next. Our mission remains unchanged: to create meaningful experiences for families, design spaces that inspire children, and continue proving that with vision, hard work, and determination, extraordinary things are possible.
The story of Elli Junior is ultimately a story of growth, perseverance, and belief. And we are only just getting started.