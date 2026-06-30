Elle by Medcare: For every phase of her

A more thoughtful way to understand women’s health across life stages
A woman’s body changes constantly throughout her life. Some changes are expected. Others arrive quietly: a cycle that feels different, fatigue that doesn’t improve with rest, shifts in mood, sleep, weight or energy that are difficult to explain but hard to ignore.
For years, many women place these signs somewhere between ‘normal’ and ‘I’ll deal with it later’. Yet symptoms often tell a bigger story. Women’s health is influenced by hormones, metabolism, reproductive health, emotional well-being and lifestyle, and these factors evolve with age.
The questions a woman has in her twenties are rarely the same as those she faces in her forties, during perimenopause or after menopause. Understanding those differences is where Elle by Medcare begins.
Designed around key life stages, Elle by Medcare is a women-specific programme that offers a structured multispeciality approach to women’s health, looking beyond isolated symptoms to consider the whole picture: age, medical history, hormones, reproductive health, emotional well-being, lifestyle and future health risks.
At the centre of the journey is obstetrics and gynaecology, supported by other specialties such as endocrinology, internal medicine, dermatology, mental health and more, to ensure that women are not treated for symptoms but as a whole.
For many girls and young women, the menstrual cycle is one of the earliest indicators of health. Irregular periods, painful cycles, acne, hair fall, fatigue or weight changes are often dismissed as normal part of teen years, yet they can sometimes point to underlying hormonal or metabolic concerns.
Dr Maha Shahin, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Medcare Hospital Sharjah, believes early conversations should focus on education and understanding rather than fear.
At this stage, Elle by Medcare helps young women better understand their bodies through discussions around menstrual health, lifestyle, family history, nutrition and gynaecological well-being. Depending on symptoms, conditions such as PCOS, thyroid disorders, or nutritional deficiencies, will be explored.
The goal is simple: helping young women recognise what is normal for them and seek support when something changes.
The thirties and forties are often associated with fertility, but women’s health during this stage extends far beyond pregnancy planning. Many women are balancing careers, families and personal responsibilities while also experiencing changes such as heavier periods, irregular cycles, pelvic pain, weight fluctuations, fatigue or breast changes, and sometimes even more serious conditions like fibroids and endometriosis.
Dr Soha Alhouby, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology at City Center Mirdif - Medcare Medical Centre, supports women navigating fertility concerns, hormonal changes and reproductive health questions.
At Elle by Medcare, we approach this stage through comprehensive gynaecological assessment, preventive screening and fertility-related discussions where relevant. Depending on symptoms and history, concerns such as fibroids, endometriosis, hormonal imbalance, skin issues, mental health, abnormal bleeding or metabolic risk factors may be assessed.
Perimenopause often begins before a woman realises what she is experiencing. Periods may become irregular, sleep patterns may change, and symptoms such as hot flushes, mood changes, anxiety, brain fog, joint discomfort, weight changes or reduced energy can appear gradually.
Dr Bibiana Singh, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynaecology and Medical Acupuncture at Medcare Women & Children Hospital, brings expertise in hormonal health, menstrual disorders, PCOS and menopausal care.
Within Elle by Medcare, women can discuss changing cycles, sleep, mood, metabolic health, bone health and overall well-being. Assessments may be recommended based on individual symptoms and medical history. It’s about minimising anxiety, ensuring optimal health and effectively managing symptoms of perimenopause.
Perimenopause is a significant transition. Understanding it can help women manage symptoms, make informed decisions and feel more in control of their health.
As reproductive hormones decline, the focus often shifts towards long-term well-being, including bone health, cardiovascular health, breast health, metabolic changes, mental health, skin and hair issues, sleep and quality of life.
Dr Seema Sen, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, brings extensive experience across complex gynaecological care and women’s health management. Even women who feel well may benefit from a structured review of their health. Others may experience symptoms such as intimate vaginal dryness, urinary concerns, low energy, sleep disturbances, hair loss, ageing skin, body aches, or mood changes that deserve medical attention.
Elle by Medcare brings these conversations together through a life-stage approach to women’s health. Recognising that health needs evolve over time, the programme considers how hormones, metabolism, reproductive health, emotional well-being and age-related changes can influence one another.
Depending on a woman’s age, symptoms, history and clinical assessment, the journey may include consultations, investigations, imaging, preventive screening and follow-up planning.
Elle by Medcare believes that every phase of a woman’s life deserves to be understood, not only when something feels wrong, but throughout the years when health, well-being and prevention matter most.