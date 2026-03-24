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El Gouna: A model of sustainable coastal living and investment

El Gouna is a pioneering model for an integrated Red Sea community

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El Gouna Red Sea
El Gouna Red Sea

Founded by Orascom Development in 1989, El Gouna is a pioneering model for an integrated Red Sea community.

What is your vision for El Gouna?

El Gouna has stayed true to one vision since its inception 35 years ago: creating international, vibrant and sustainable communities that inspire people to live life as it should be and foster a sense of belonging.

What defines El Gouna’s lifestyle and investment positioning?

El Gouna is a privately owned town with a high level of amenities that can suit serenity, wellness and vibrancy. With mountain backdrops, a major lagoon system and two international championship golf courses, El Gouna offers a one-of-a-kind experience beyond the Middle East.

El Gouna offers a one-of-a-kind experience beyond the Middle East.
El Gouna: A model of sustainable coastal living and investment
Mohamed Amer CEO of El Gouna Red Sea

From an investment perspective, we are unique as the only destination in Egypt licensed to sell in dollars. In the first nine months of 2025, over 40% of sales happened outside the country, which supports investor confidence.

How do North Bay and Fanadir Shores cater to UAE investors?

The UAE is a key target market. North Bay is designed with innovation while staying true to El Gouna’s DNA; it focuses on single-family homes with an open lagoon system that allows residents to park a boat in front of their house. Fanadir Shores is in an extremely premium location with direct seafront access. Adjacent, we have also introduced La Maison Bleue Residences, our first branded home offering.

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