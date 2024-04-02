Get ready for an exhilarating experience as Cirque Du Liban and Miral join forces to introduce the sensational Fontana Show to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi! Set to launch in April 2024, Fontana promises an unforgettable entertainment extravaganza that will captivate audiences of all ages.

Leon Marsh, Director of Events & Community Engagement at Miral, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to continue developing the Yas Island entertainment proposition. Bringing Fontana to Yas Island not only enriches our family offerings but also extends our season's allure. Attendees will be treated to an extraordinary show, conveniently located near Yas Bay. They can also explore our hotels and theme parks, making it a comprehensive experience. This partnership with Hat Entertainment is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment."

Adding to this, Thierry, Managing Partner at Cirque Du Liban, shared his vision: “We are delighted to partner with Miral in bringing the Fontana Show to Yas Island. This venture is a perfect blend of creativity and strategic partnership, enhancing the vibrant cultural tapestry of Abu Dhabi. Fontana is more than a show; it’s a celebration of art and innovation, and we are excited to share this extraordinary experience with the audiences of Yas Island.”

The Fontana Show, renowned as the most ambitious aquatic show, will make its grand entrance in Abu Dhabi for the 2024 season at Yas Island, powered by Cirque Du Liban, part of Hat Entertainment. This first-of-its-kind travelling water circus in the Middle East is set to redefine live entertainment with its artistic circus performances, special effects, aerialists, and more.

Central to the show is the incredible dancing musical fountain, offering a mesmerising fusion of water, light, and music. The lineup includes international circus talents, promising an array of mind-blowing illusions, acrobatics, and performances.

Eid Offer Details: To celebrate the Eid season, Fontana offers exclusive discounts:

• Purchase 4 x Red tickets at 500 AED each.

• Alternatively, enjoy a 25% discount on Silver and Gold Tickets using the promo code "FONTANA EID."