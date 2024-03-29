Vego Café & Confectionary

Get your loved ones along to enjoy a delightful symphony of flavours this Eid. The specially curated Combo for 4 offer with its assortment of dishes promises to elevate your celebrations.

Call: 04 399 2230

Cé La Vi Dubai

Be it hosting an Eid lunch family get-together or a beloved reunion with friends, it’s the perfect ambience. With unparalleled vistas for lunch that transcends the ordinary, the three-course meal promises a gastronomic journey that will surely satisfy your palate.

Offer: Dh180 per person, available during Eid holidays (not available on Saturdays)

Call: 04 582 6111

Liwan restaurant, Swissôtel Al Ghurair

Create meaningful bonds and memories with your family and loved ones at the venue, offering a sumptuous buffet spread including handcrafted Arabic desserts such as umm ali.

Offer: Dh129 per adult and Dh69 for children between 6 to 12 years

Call: 04 293 3270

Anise, Lobby floor, InterContinental Dubai Festival City

Savour an abundance of flavours at this expansive international buffet, with eight live cooking stations. Entertain the little ones with engaging activities such as balloon bending and face painting, ensuring it’s a delightful celebration for all.

Offer: Dh295 per person

Call: 04 701 1127

Enigma, Palazzo Versace Dubai

Image Credit: Supplied

Elevate your Eid celebrations at the Arabian-inspired dining destination, offering an array of authentic Arabic flavours and elegant indoor seating, or al fresco dining featuring breathtaking views of Dubai Creek and the hotel’s serene central pool.

Offer: Dh350 per person inclusive of soft drinks and live entertainment

Call: 04 556 8805

Kaheela restaurant, Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert and Al Hamra Beach

Enjoy unparalleled luxury while indulging in a scrumptious Eid brunch. The dishes are made using the most succulent ingredients, spices, herbs and flavours across the Middle East and India. With mesmerising views of the Arabian Desert, diners are promised an unforgettable experience.

Offer: Dh275 per person

Call: 07 207 5200/ 07 204 8888

Canvas Restaurant, Fairmont Fujairah

Canvas Restaurant, Fairmont Fujairah Image Credit: Supplied

Relish a family-friendly Eid lunch at this all-day dining venue with its fusion of bohemian and Arabic influences.

Offer: Dh125 per person for a lavish lunch on the first day of Eid (inclusive of buffet and soft drinks), Dh175 per person for a lavish lunch on the first day of Eid (inclusive of buffet and drinks package from the selected menu)

Call: 09 204 1111

Ecos Dubai Hotel, Al Furjan

Dine to your heart’s content with the Eid Al Fitr brunch at Palettes restaurant. Priced at Dh120 a person, the buffet will feature a lavish spread of traditional Eid dishes including the classic ouzi, alongside an international buffet. From flavourful Middle Eastern delicacies to mouthwatering international favourites, diners are guaranteed to find something to delight their palate.

Offer: Dh120 for Eid buffet for one