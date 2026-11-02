Educator to Healer: Shaista Lalani's journey to emotional wellbeing through sunflowers

From classrooms to healing spaces: Shaista Lalani's sunflower-inspired journey
What inspired your transition from early childhood education to holistic energy healing, and how has your experience as a teacher shaped the philosophy behind Sunflowers, the brand you created?
My 15 years as an early childhood educator taught me that children carry much more than what we see in the classroom. Their earliest experiences influence how they develop confidence, trust and relationships.
I became curious about the emotional patterns we carry into adulthood, often without recognising them. This gradually led me towards holistic healing.
Sunflowers grew from a belief that everyone deserves a compassionate space to reconnect with themselves.
Just as a sunflower turn towards the light, I believe we can find our way towards awareness, balance and inner peace.
As stress and emotional pressures increasingly affect people across generations, how do Reiki and Access Bars help individuals explore emotional wellbeing, self-awareness and personal transformation?
Today, even children experience pressure, comparison and constant stimulation. Somewhere along the way, we have forgotten the importance of being still.
Through Sunflowers, I offer Reiki and Access Bars as complementary wellbeing practices. Reiki uses gentle touch to encourage relaxation, while Access Bars involves light touch at specific points on the head.
People often describe feeling calmer and more centred after sessions. For me, the value lies in creating space to reflect, recognise emotional patterns and approach life with greater clarity. Healing is not about becoming someone different; it is about rediscovering yourself.
Women often juggle multiple responsibilities while putting their own wellbeing last. How can holistic healing empower them to reconnect with themselves, build emotional resilience and rediscover their sense of purpose?
Women are often so busy caring for everyone else that they forget to ask themselves: How am I really feeling?
Making time for yourself is not selfish; it is essential. Holistic practices can offer moments of stillness, reflection and emotional connection amid everyday responsibilities.
My message to women is simple: do not wait until you feel overwhelmed to prioritise yourself. Listen inward, honour your needs and give yourself permission to grow.
When a woman feels connected to herself, that awareness can positively influence her relationships, choices and those around her.