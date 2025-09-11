Dubai entrepreneur launches Daidu.ai to lead the next wave of AI adoption from the UAE

Initiative to make AI accessible to businesses, professionals, and individuals globally
Dubai’s innovation landscape welcomes a major new entrant with the launch of Daidu.ai, (www.daidu.ai) a homegrown artificial intelligence initiative designed to make AI accessible to businesses, professionals, and individuals across the globe.
The new venture is founded by Muneer Al Wafaa, a Dubai-based entrepreneur and the CEO of Alwafaa Group, (www.alwafaagroup.com) one of the region’s longest-standing IT and digital transformation companies.
Daidu.ai positions itself as a comprehensive AI platform offering four key pillars:
• AI Marketplace: A hub of thousands of AI tools curated for different industries and use cases.
• AI Workflow Automation: Ready-to-deploy solutions that streamline marketing, sales, HR, finance, and customer support operations.
• AI Masterclasses: Training programs that help anyone — from business owners to students and professionals — learn how to implement AI in their work and personal lives.
• Custom AI Agents: Tailored automation and integration solutions to help organisations adopt AI at scale.
“AI is no longer a futuristic concept. It is here, and it is for everyone,” said Muneer Al Wafaa, Founder of Daidu.ai. “Our mission is to simplify AI adoption and empower businesses, individuals, and communities to harness its power in real, practical ways. Daidu.ai is not just about technology — it is about enabling people.”
Though launched in Dubai, Daidu.ai has a global vision. The company has set ambitious goals for its first year, including:
• Listing over 10,000 AI tools on its marketplace.
• Hosting 1,000 AI masterclasses for learners across industries and regions.
• Implementing 1,000 workflow automation projects for businesses of all sizes.
This expansion reflects both the growing demand for AI worldwide and Dubai’s positioning as a center of digital innovation.
With Daidu.ai, Dubai gains a new AI initiative with the potential to make a global mark. By combining technology, training, and real-world solutions, the platform aims to accelerate AI adoption at every level of society.
As Dubai cements its role as a global hub for innovation, the launch of Daidu.ai highlights the emirate’s ability to foster homegrown ventures with international ambitions. From small businesses seeking efficiency, to professionals eager to reskill, to students exploring AI-driven creativity, Daidu.ai promises to be a platform where everyone can learn, adopt, and thrive in the age of artificial intelligence.
The launch of Daidu.ai builds on more than two decades of success by its founder. Muneer Al Wafaa established Alwafaa Group in 2002, growing it into one of Dubai’s most trusted providers of IT services, cloud hosting, web development, and digital marketing. Today, Alwafaa Group serves more than 3000 clients.
Alongside his technology ventures, Muneer also founded Eduglider, an education consultancy that has helped students secure placements at leading universities worldwide. His consistent focus on empowerment through technology and education naturally evolved into Daidu.ai — a platform that merges learning and implementation in the AI era.
