CFI Group opens CFI Bahrain; appoints Yaseen Alsamerrai as country CEO

CFI, the region’s leading online trading provider, has announced the opening of its newest entity, CFI Financial Bahrain, along with the appointment of Yaseen Alsamerrai as Country CEO of Bahrain.

This milestone marks a significant step in the group’s continued regional growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to serving traders and investors across the kingdom and the wider GCC region.

The opening ceremony was held at CFI Bahrain’s new offices in Manama and was graced by distinguished guests from the public and private sectors, prominent leaders from Bahrain's financial community, and senior executives from CFI Financial Group. The event follows the granting of CFI Bahrain’s Category 2 Investment Business Firm licence by the CBB in July 2025.

“This is an exciting moment for CFI as we officially open our doors in Bahrain, a dynamic market with tremendous potential,” said Ziad Melhem, CEO of CFI Financial Group. “The establishment of CFI Bahrain, led by Yaseen’s capable leadership, is more than just an expansion; it is a long-term commitment to delivering excellence, transparency, and innovation to traders in the kingdom.”