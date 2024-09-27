With over $10 billion invested in technology over the past five years, Visa’s advanced security solutions ensure safe digital payments at every stage of a traveller’s journey, be it booking flights, paying for accommodations, or making purchases abroad. “As a leader in cross-border payments, Visa employs advanced technology and state-of-the-art fraud detection systems to monitor and protect every transaction globally, ensuring consumer safety 24/7, 365 days a year,” says Dr Saeeda Jaffar, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for the GCC at Visa. “This commitment to security has resulted in relatively low fraud rates.”

Comprehensive travel protection

Beyond securing digital payments, Visa offers comprehensive travel protection that allows travellers to focus on their journeys without undue worry. Consumers are able to access benefits such as emergency medical assistance, travel insurance, coverage for rented cars and emergency card replacement while travelling. “We provide the security and safety needed throughout the journey,” says Dr Jaffar. “For example, when you purchase your ticket with a Visa card, there are built-in protections. If your travel is disrupted, you are covered as a cardholder. Additionally, many Visa cards offer protections that people might not be aware of—such as compensation if your luggage is lost or delayed by a few hours, depending on the terms.”