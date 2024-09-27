Danube Home threw a lively event at its flagship showroom in Al Barsha, Dubai. The occasion revealed the brand’s new identity and introduced an extensive and highly anticipated Outdoor Living collection. The event was graced by notable social media influencers and local media partners, adding to the occasion’s prestige.

Simplifying life for customers

The new brand identity, rooted in the essence of simplicity, is aimed to make the shopping experience simpler, smoother and more enjoyable for the customers like never before. This focus on simplicity allows customers to better create homes that reflect their personal style and comfort. From this foundation of simplicity, four key pillars emerged: happiness, ease, passion, and innovation. These principles guide Danube Home in enhancing customer service and product development.

Speaking at the event, Sayed Habib, Director of Danube Home, shared, “We’ve made it our mission to simplify the shopping experience for our customers. Our goal is to make the process as easy as possible and enjoyable, so they can focus on creating homes they love.”

Everything home

Danube Home is one of the unique brands where customers can find everything for their home, all under one roof. From stylish furniture and home décor, bath & tiles to outdoor essentials and garden accessories, Danube Home offers an unmatched selection of high-quality products sourced from 23+ countries, making it the ultimate destination for complete home solutions.

“Our goal is to be the go-to place for everything home,” said Anis Sajan, Group Vice Chairman of Danube Group. “Danube Home stands out for its full range of products that transform homes inside and out. The rebranding highlights our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.”

All-new outdoor living collection

The event also displayed Danube Home’s new Outdoor Living collection, featuring over 1,000 products and an amazing collection with theme Sunrise to Sunset Outdoor Living, designed to enhance your outdoor spaces from dawn to dusk. The new collection offers everything for your outdoors from dining sets and lounges to BBQ stations, swings, pots, plants, water fountains, kids’ playsets and much more. The collection is designed to uplift any outdoor space, making it both functional and beautiful.

A key highlight is the artificial greenery, made from non-toxic materials, specifically designed to endure the harsh Middle Eastern climate while providing long-lasting beauty with minimal upkeep.

Made from high-quality materials, these products are designed to endure even the harshest weather conditions. Whether you’re hosting lively gatherings or enjoying a quiet moment of relaxation, they provide the perfect blend of durability and comfort.

Danube Home is committed to sustainability in all its product lines. By utilizing recyclable materials such as aluminum, steel, and fiberglass, the company reduces carbon emissions and energy consumption. This dedication not only ensures durable products but also promotes environmental well-being and enhances customer health.

What’s next for Danube Home?