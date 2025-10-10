Dana Eggs sets benchmarks in quality, sustainable production

Producing 500 million eggs yearly, AFPC ensures top hygiene, safety, and freshness
As the world marks World Egg Day, Arabian Food Production Company (AFPC) joins the global celebration of one of nature’s most complete foods, the egg. Packed with protein, vitamins, and essential nutrients, eggs remain an indispensable source of nourishment that supports growth, health, and vitality across all age groups.
Behind this everyday essential stands AFPC, the driving force behind Dana Eggs, one of the most trusted and premium egg brands across Middle East. For decades, the company has set industry benchmarks in quality, technology, and sustainable production.
At the heart of AFPC’s success is a state-of-the-art facility that combines innovation with precision. Producing more than 500 million fresh eggs annually, AFPC upholds rigorous standards of hygiene, biosecurity, and food safety, ensuring every Dana egg reaches consumers with guaranteed freshness and quality.
Sustainability remains central to the company’s operations. From optimizing energy and feed use to maintaining humane farming practices, AFPC is building a future-ready, environmentally responsible poultry ecosystem that aligns with the UAE’s broader vision for food security and sustainability.
As the nation’s largest and most advanced egg producer, AFPC continues to deliver on its promise: bringing safe, nutritious, and premium-quality eggs to homes across the the country.
This World Egg Day, AFPC celebrates not only the nutritional power of the egg but also the innovation, care, and commitment that make it extraordinary.
