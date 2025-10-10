Arabian Farms celebrates World Egg Day with nutrient-rich SAHA Eggs

For over 40 years, Arabian Farms has brought pure, fresh eggs straight from farm to table
Eggs are more than just a breakfast essential, they’re a nutritional powerhouse that supports overall health and vitality. Each SAHA Fresh Egg from Arabian Farm’s is packed with high-quality protein, essential amino acids, & vital nutrients that the body needs every day. From enhancing brain function and supporting muscle growth to strengthening bones and boosting immunity, eggs provide complete, natural nourishment in every shell.
Enriched with Omega-3, Selenium, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, and Lutein, SAHA Egg’s contribute to heart health, improved vision, strong immunity, and sustained energy for all ages making them one of the most balanced and versatile foods nature has to offer.
For over four decades, Arabian Farms has proudly delivered nature’s finest pure, fresh, and full of goodness, straight from farm to table. Every egg is produced under the highest standards of hygiene, safety, and sustainability, ensuring unmatched freshness and quality you can trust.
As the UAE’s first and only producer of pasteurised eggs, Arabian Farms continues to set new benchmarks in food safety and innovation. “SAHA Pasteurised Eggs” offer a convenient, safe, and versatile way to enjoy the natural benefits of eggs. The pasteurisation process eliminates harmful bacteria while preserving the natural nutrients and flavour, offering a safe and wholesome way to enjoy eggs in every meal. Catering an efficient, ready-to-use option for both households and the food service industry.
Arabian Farms remains deeply committed to sustainability and animal welfare, adopting technology-driven practices that reduce environmental impact, promote national food Security and ensure ethical production. Each innovation brings us closer to a healthier, safer, and more sustainable food future.
This World Egg Day, we celebrate the humble egg a symbol of nourishment, sustainability, and culinary creativity. From traditional favourites to modern creations, eggs inspire endless possibilities in every kitchen.
Because at Arabian Farms, we continue to serve the nation with what truly matters: Nature’s best. Freshness you can trust.
