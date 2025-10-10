Arabian Farms celebrates World Egg Day with nutrient-rich SAHA Eggs

As the UAE’s first and only producer of pasteurised eggs, Arabian Farms continues to set new benchmarks in food safety and innovation. “SAHA Pasteurised Eggs” offer a convenient, safe, and versatile way to enjoy the natural benefits of eggs. The pasteurisation process eliminates harmful bacteria while preserving the natural nutrients and flavour, offering a safe and wholesome way to enjoy eggs in every meal. Catering an efficient, ready-to-use option for both households and the food service industry.