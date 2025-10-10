World Egg Day: Innovating freshness, sustaining growth

UAE egg producers blend technology and nutrition to drive sustainability
In the UAE’s evolving food landscape, innovation is reshaping even the simplest essentials — like the humble egg. From fortified nutrition to energy-efficient farms, homegrown producers are redefining what sustainable, responsible, and nutritious egg production looks like in the region.
At Al Ain Farms Group, innovation is inseparable from nourishment. “We see eggs not just as a food item, but as a natural vehicle for nourishment,” explains CEO Hassan Safi. The company’s R&D team continues to explore natural enrichment methods to boost essential nutrients supporting heart, bone, and brain health. Its Omega-3 eggs have become a symbol of this mission, meeting the needs of a more health-conscious consumer base. “These innovations ensure that eggs remain accessible, affordable, and central to a balanced UAE diet,” adds Safi.
Al Jazira Poultry Farm has been an early adopter of sustainability in agriculture, integrating eco-friendly measures across its operations. “From solar-powered lighting to water recycling and eco-friendly packaging, every initiative aims to reduce environmental impact,” says General Manager Tulsi Gangaramani. The farm’s poultry houses are insulated to maintain optimal temperatures, significantly lowering energy use in the desert climate.
Even waste water is reused to cultivate greenery around the farm, reinforcing a closed-loop, sustainable ecosystem.
“Our ongoing investments align with the UAE’s environmental goals while ensuring quality egg production,” Gangaramani notes.
For Al Ghurair Poultry, innovation also means anticipating evolving consumer expectations. “We have several fortified products already and are exploring cage-free production in line with market requirements,” says Andrew Gibson, Senior Vice President. The company’s plans reflect a growing awareness among UAE consumers toward ethical and health-focused choices, where transparency and welfare standards influence buying decisions as much as freshness and taste.
Dana Eggs exemplifies the next generation of smart farming. “Our facilities feature advanced automation, precision feeding, and climate-controlled environments to ensure the highest standards of quality and animal welfare,” the company states. Its fortified product portfolio includes Omega-3, Selenium, Vitamin D, Lutein, and Folate-enriched eggs, offering nutrient-dense options for every household.
Together, these UAE brands are setting benchmarks for innovation-driven sustainability. Their combined focus on health, technology, and environmental responsibility ensures that each egg produced is not only fresher and safer—but also a contribution to the nation’s food security and sustainable growth.
