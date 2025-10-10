World Egg Day: Innovating freshness, sustaining growth

At Al Ain Farms Group, innovation is inseparable from nourishment. “We see eggs not just as a food item, but as a natural vehicle for nourishment,” explains CEO Hassan Safi. The company’s R&D team continues to explore natural enrichment methods to boost essential nutrients supporting heart, bone, and brain health. Its Omega-3 eggs have become a symbol of this mission, meeting the needs of a more health-conscious consumer base. “These innovations ensure that eggs remain accessible, affordable, and central to a balanced UAE diet,” adds Safi.