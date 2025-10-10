Al Ghurair Foods Poultry Farm: Ensuring fresh, nutritious eggs every day

Over 20 years in UAE food security, producing 200 million fresh, premium eggs yearly
Jenan eggs are more than a staple on the breakfast table – they are a symbol of quality, nutrition, and trust. This World Egg Day, Al Ghurair celebrates over 20 years of supporting the UAE’s food security agenda, producing 200 million fresh, premium quality eggs every year. This enduring commitment reflects the brand’s promise to deliver freshness and goodness to families across the nation every single day.
The Al Ghurair Foods Poultry Farm is home to over one million hens, producing more than half a million eggs daily. Each egg’s journey — from feed to packaging — is managed with precision, ensuring freshness at every stage. The hens are raised on a 100 per cent vegetarian diet, free from animal protein, antibiotics, and hormones, reinforcing Al Ghurair’s commitment to clean, nutritious food.
The farm’s state-of-the-art, automated, and bio-secure systems minimise human handling and maintain the highest hygiene standards, so that every egg has the quality guarantee that consumers have come to trust. Our freshness isn’t limited to the farm. The eggs are collected, tested, and delivered in temperature-controlled trucks to retail shelves across the UAE — ensuring that the eggs you buy are always fresh from the source.
Innovation remains a key driver of freshness and quality. In 2024, Al Ghurair launched liquid eggs to provide convenient but fresh alternatives for the professional food services industry, while continuing to expand its footprint with a new poultry facility at KEZAD, part of a Dh1 billion investment in advancing sustainable food production. These initiatives reflect a vision to serve both consumers and businesses with trusted, locally produced eggs that meet the UAE’s growing demand for fresh, safe, and sustainable food.
Sustainability and freshness go hand in hand. Through feed optimisation and nutrition supplementation, Al Ghurair has cut CO2 emissions by 930 tons annually, with the potential to save nearly 2,000 tons — the equivalent of a car driving around the world 190 times. These advancements ensure that every fresh egg produced today contributes to a cleaner, more sustainable tomorrow.
This World Egg Day, Al Ghurair celebrates more than just the humble egg. It celebrates freshness as a promise — from farm to dinner tables, backed by innovation, sustainability, and decades of trust. With every crack of a Jenan egg, families can taste the difference that comes from freshness done right — eggs made good, every day.
