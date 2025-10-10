Al Jazira Poultry Farm leads UAE egg market with innovative offerings

A leader in premium eggs, offering DHA, Omega-3, Super, and cage-free varieties
Al Jazira Poultry Farm, part of the Al Ain Farms Group, is a renowned name in the UAE’s egg market with over two and half decades of market presence. As a brand leader in the premium egg segment, it offers a wide range of enriched eggs — including DHA, Omega-3, Super Eggs, and cage-free options. Known for their rich golden yolks, Al Jazira’s products are aptly called Golden Eggs.
Innovation remains a key driver for the company. It was the first in the region to introduce value-added eggs and continues to lead with locally produced Smoked Eggs and bespoke pasteurized eggs. The smoked eggs, the first of its kind locally, are an amazing culinary delight providing the distinct aroma and taste of barbecue in eggs.
Al Jazira’s introduction of on-demand pasteurised eggs marks a significant advancement in enhancing food safety standards and meeting the growing demands for high quality, safe egg products in the UAE.
Furthering its innovation, Al Jazira now offers pasteurised liquid eggs, ideal for hotels and restaurants. Produced on demand from fresh local eggs, they save time in kitchens and eliminate the need for manual shell cracking and accidental egg shell particles getting into the product, ensuring both convenience and consistency.
Acknowledging the company role as industry pioneers, General Manager, Al Jazira Poultry Farm, Tulsi
Gangaramani highlights the company’s history of impactful contributions to the egg sector.
“From revolutionising packaging with branded eggs in shrink-wrapped paper trays and egg packs made from recycled PET bottles to the introduction of nutrient-enriched eggs, Al Jazira remains at the forefront of innovation,”
Al Jazira’s commitment to quality is backed by certifications and global recognition. Its Golden Eggs and Smoked Eggs recently won the Superior Taste Award 2024 from the International Taste Institute in Brussels, judged by Michelin-starred chefs.
“As a market leader in the premium eggs category, we are always committed to upholding unprecedented delivery services, ensuring our products reach consumers fresh and on time. Our premium eggs, born and raised locally, offer consumers the assurance of quality, freshness, and food safety — all at an affordable price. By supporting locally produced eggs, consumers not only enjoy superior value, but also contribute to the sustainability of the UAE’s food ecosystem” he adds.
“At Al Jazira, we are committed to innovation and excellence. Continuously researching and exploring new technologies, materials, and manufacturing processes, our dedicated team ensures that each product meets the highest standards of quality, reliability, and consumer expectations,” he adds.
