Upto 90% off at DSS final sale at all Xpressions outlets in Dubai

Shoppers enjoy discounts of 25-90% from August 28-30 at Xpressions stores and online
Xpressions Style is wrapping up the summer shopping season with a three-day Final Sale offering discounts ranging from 25% to 90% on selected products.
Running from August 28 to 30, 2026, the limited-time sale gives shoppers the opportunity to save across popular categories including perfumes, makeup, skincare, watches, handbags, wallets, fashion accessories and more. Customers can also enjoy flat 50% off on makeup products during the promotion.
The Final Sale will be available at participating Xpressions stores across Dubai, including City Centre Deira, City Centre Al Shindagha, BurJuman, Al Ghurair Centre, Dubai Outlet Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall, Silicon Central and Madina Mall.
The same Final Sale offers will also be available at Xpressions Style, Dalma Mall, First Floor, Abu Dhabi.
Customers who prefer to shop online can explore the promotion at xpressions.ae, offering convenient access to Xpressions Style’s range of authentic beauty, fragrance, fashion and lifestyle products.
With the promotion running for only three days and stocks expected to move quickly, customers are encouraged to shop early to secure their preferred products and brands.
Established in 1998, Xpressions Style continues to serve customers across the UAE with a wide selection of authentic branded products at competitive prices—where authenticity meets affordability.
The Xpressions Final Sale runs from August 28 to 30, 2026. Offers apply to selected products and may vary by store or online. Stocks are limited. Terms and conditions apply.