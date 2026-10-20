Trusity wins at BRICS WBA Startup Awards 2026

Regarding the platform’s integration at DESC, Olivia Davidson, Head of IAG said, “Launching Trupreneurs at DESS College has been a fantastic addition to our Year 12 BTEC Enterprise programme. It has provided students with a more structured approach to developing and refining their business ideas, helping them turn initial concepts into realistic and well-considered business opportunities. One of the most valuable features has been the AI-powered feedback, which gives students instant, personalised guidance while allowing them to take ownership of their learning. This has encouraged greater independence, creativity and critical thinking, empowering students to challenge their ideas, make informed decisions and develop the entrepreneurial skills they will need beyond the classroom.”