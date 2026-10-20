Trusity wins at BRICS WBA Startup Awards 2026

UAE’s Trusity shines at BRICS Summit with groundbreaking AI platform for youth
Trusity, the accredited skill-tech platform that focuses on building 21st century entrepreneurship skills was recently awarded at the prestigious Annual BRICS WBA Women’s Startup Awards 2026 in New Delhi, India, as part of the BRICS Summit. Securing second place in the BRICS WBA Startup Contest from across 11 countries, its flagship product, TruPreneurs.AI, the world’s first knowledge-grounded and curriculum-aligned AI agents platform for children and youth was chosen for its innovation and impact evidence to drive meaningful transformation at scale.
Reflecting on the summit and the UAE entity’s win, Feryal Ahmadi, Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer of DMCC and Chair of the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance UAE Chapter, said:
“Trusity’s success at the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance Startup Contest 2026 is a strong example of the innovation and entrepreneurial talent emerging from the UAE, and the growing potential of homegrown technologies to deliver meaningful impact on a global scale. I congratulate the Trusity team on this well-deserved recognition.
Through the BRICS WBA UAE Chapter, we are committed to bringing more of this talent and innovation to the international stage, connecting women-led businesses with the partnerships, investment and market opportunities they need to grow. Following our successful engagement in New Delhi, we look forward to building on this momentum under China’s BRICS chairship in 2027, deepening alliances across BRICS member economies and translating our shared ambitions into greater collaboration, innovation and tangible economic opportunities.”
Speaking about the BRICS summit Badreya Al Maidoor, Assistant Undersecretary of Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Economy UAE, said, “Technology is a powerful enabler for women entrepreneurs, providing them with greater access to markets, knowledge, finance, and digital tools. By leveraging technologies such as AI, women can make more informed decisions, operate more efficiently, reach customers beyond traditional boundaries, and scale their businesses faster.
At the BRICS Summit as part of the UAE Delegation, we witnessed how shared platforms and open dialogue between nations can accelerate this kind of progress. When countries exchange knowledge, policy approaches, and access to technology, women entrepreneurs everywhere benefit from that collective momentum. Collaboration across BRICS nations, and beyond, has real potential to close longstanding gaps in funding, mentorship, and market access for women in business.”
TruPreneurs supports students to either work on their own business idea or on an industry-assigned challenge through Trusity’s strategic partnerships with ENOC, Spinneys, Emirates NBD, and multiple CSR focused foundations.
TruPreneurs.AI has successfully been piloted and rolled out across innovative, future focused schools in the UAE, including GEMS Modern Academy, The Millennium School, Uptown International School (Taleem), Emirates National Schools, Dubai English Speaking College, GEMS Our Own Indian School, GEMS Our Own High School (Al Warqa’a Boys) and many more.
Delivering on its core values on driving excellence in education, GEMS Modern Academy became the world’s first school to integrate the platform as part of their entrepreneurship and challenge-based learning curriculum. Sydney Atkins, Principal, said:
“Our vision at Modern is to inspire children to be positive changemakers. For our team, that begins with helping them believe that their dreams and ideas matter and that they have the ability to make a difference. TruPreneurs.AI gives our students the space to be curious, take risks, solve real-world problems and discover what they can achieve. There is something special about watching a child realize that an idea they once imagined could actually become a reality.”
Speaking about her experience on using the platform, Khanyisile Ndlovu, student from Emirates National Schools, said: “TruPreneurs.AI helped me understand what it really takes to be an entrepreneur, from coming up with a business idea to researching the market and finding out what customers actually need. The AI mentor acted as my cofounder, guiding me whenever I felt stuck and helping me work through problems and decide my next steps.”
Regarding the platform’s integration at DESC, Olivia Davidson, Head of IAG said, “Launching Trupreneurs at DESS College has been a fantastic addition to our Year 12 BTEC Enterprise programme. It has provided students with a more structured approach to developing and refining their business ideas, helping them turn initial concepts into realistic and well-considered business opportunities. One of the most valuable features has been the AI-powered feedback, which gives students instant, personalised guidance while allowing them to take ownership of their learning. This has encouraged greater independence, creativity and critical thinking, empowering students to challenge their ideas, make informed decisions and develop the entrepreneurial skills they will need beyond the classroom.”
Reflecting on the achievement, Rajani Nalla, Founder and CEO of Trusity, said “It’s wonderful to be recognized for the work that we do. We’re grateful to the UAE’s leadership for consistently encouraging entrepreneurs to dream big. We humbly thank BRICS WBA India and look forward to working closely with the BRICS nations in building the next generation of entrepreneurs and positive changemakers”