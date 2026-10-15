Tomorrow World Properties and Missoni announce The Bay Interiors by Missoni on Dubai Islands

“We see Dubai Islands as an essential part of Dubai’s next phase of growth, and our investment in this location reflects our confidence in its long-term potential,” said Xu Ma, Founder and Chairman of Tomorrow World Properties. “At Tomorrow World, our approach is to develop projects that respond to their surroundings, combining thoughtful architecture, quality and functionality to create lasting value. With The Bay Interiors by Missoni, we wanted to make the most of this exceptional waterfront setting while introducing a distinctive design identity. It is a project that reflects both our development philosophy and our ambition to build a strong, enduring presence in Dubai’s real estate market.”