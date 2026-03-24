St. Kitts and Nevis launches new biometric enrolment programme

Programme is effective from April 14
The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has officially launched a National Biometric Enrolment and Passport Modernisation Programme, effective from 14 April 2026 onwards.
Under the new system, all citizens who obtained citizenship through the Citizenship Programme will be required to undergo biometric data collection, including fingerprints, a digital facial photograph, and, where applicable, an iris scan - and receive upgraded biometric passports.
Passports issued prior to the 14 April launch date will remain valid during a transition period ending 31 July 2027, after which they will no longer be accepted for international travel. Citizens are strongly encouraged to complete biometric enrolment well in advance of this deadline to ensure a seamless transition to the upgraded passport.
Enrolment will be conducted exclusively through the official Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Biometric Enrolment Platform, which serves as the sole authorised channel for processing. Enrolment through any other platform or third-party provider is strictly prohibited. In-person appointments at approved collection centres are required.
The programme applies to all citizens who obtained citizenship through the Citizenship Programme, including all dependants. Native-born and other citizens are encouraged to complete biometric enrolment but are not subject to the 31 July 2027 deadline.
Importantly, the programme does not affect citizenship status - it is a passport modernisation initiative designed to protect citizens and strengthen the value and credibility of the St. Kitts and Nevis passport.
The biometric initiative was first publicly signalled in January 2026, when Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew announced a package of residency and biometric reforms during an industry roundtable.
How the Enrolment Process Works
The process consists of three steps: citizens register on the official government platform and submit an enrolment application; schedule an appointment at an approved biometric collection centre; and attend the appointment, where biometric data is collected. Appointments typically take between 15 and 30 minutes.
Approved collection centres have been designated at the Passport Office in Basseterre, as well as St. Kitts and Nevis consular offices in Ottawa, London, Abu Dhabi, and Taipei. A centre at the Eastern Caribbean Consulate in Rabat, Morocco, has also been approved, with additional locations to be announced.
All biometric data will be securely stored in encrypted systems in full compliance with international data protection standards and in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) requirements. Access is strictly limited to authorised personnel for legitimate identity verification and border security purposes.
The biometric rollout arrives at a pivotal moment for the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme, which has undergone a sustained period of governance reform under the Drew administration since 2022.
The programme's credibility has received significant international recognition, with the U.S. Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) recently rescinding its longstanding advisory on the programme - a development officials have described as landmark.
The rescission acknowledged the significant strengthening of the Federation's governance, transparency, and compliance frameworks, following a multi-year reform effort that included enhanced due diligence frameworks, mandatory applicant interviews, independent external audits, the restructuring of the Citizenship Unit into an independent statutory body with a Board of Governors, and the introduction of biometric identity verification systems.
"St. Kitts and Nevis does not follow the global standard — we set it. With this biometric passport modernisation programme, we are making an unequivocal statement to the international community: our passport is among the most secure, rigorously governed, and respected in the world," said Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew.
"This is more than a technological upgrade. It is a reflection of our commitment to integrity, transparency and the highest standards of border security. We are safeguarding our nation's reputation, strengthening the trust placed in us by our people and the international community, and ensuring that our passport remains a symbol of excellence and security."
Calvin St. Juste, Executive Chairman of the Citizenship Unit, echoed that vision. "We are building a programme designed to endure. These enhancements — from biometrics to strengthened governance — reflect our pledge to safeguarding the integrity and reputation of St. Kitts and Nevis as a responsible global partner."
St. Kitts and Nevis is the first Caribbean Citizenship Programme jurisdiction to mandate biometric enrolment on this scale. The move aligns the Federation with global trends toward biometric-enabled travel documents, a standard already in place across the European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom.
Other Eastern Caribbean nations offering similar programmes — including St. Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, and Dominica — are expected to follow suit in the coming years, with all five jurisdictions having pledged to harmonise standards around application scrutiny, background checks, information sharing, and passport validity.
Established in 1984, the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has officially launched a National Biometric Enrolment and Passport Modernisation Programme, effective from 14 April 2026 onwards.
Under the new system, all citizens who obtained citizenship through the Citizenship Programme will be required to undergo biometric data collection, including fingerprints, a digital facial photograph, and, where applicable, an iris scan, and receive upgraded biometric passports.
Passports issued prior to the 14 April launch date will remain valid during a transition period ending 31 July 2027, after which they will no longer be accepted for international travel. Citizens are strongly encouraged to complete biometric enrolment well in advance of this deadline to ensure a seamless transition to the upgraded passport.
Enrolment will be conducted exclusively through the official Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Biometric Enrolment Platform, which serves as the sole authorised channel for processing. Enrolment through any other platform or third-party provider is strictly prohibited. In-person appointments at approved collection centres are required.
The programme applies to all citizens who obtained citizenship through the Citizenship Programme, including all dependants. Native-born and other citizens are encouraged to complete biometric enrolment but are not subject to the 31 July 2027 deadline. Importantly, the programme does not affect citizenship status, it is a passport modernisation initiative designed to protect citizens and strengthen the value and credibility of the St. Kitts and Nevis passport.
The biometric initiative was first publicly signalled in January 2026, when Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew announced a package of residency and biometric reforms during an industry roundtable.
The process consists of three steps: citizens register on the official government platform and submit an enrolment application; schedule an appointment at an approved biometric collection centre; and attend the appointment, where biometric data is collected. Appointments typically take between 15 and 30 minutes.
Approved collection centres have been designated at the Passport Office in Basseterre, as well as St. Kitts and Nevis consular offices in Ottawa, London, Abu Dhabi, and Taipei. A centre at the Eastern Caribbean Consulate in Rabat, Morocco, has also been approved, with additional locations to be announced.
All biometric data will be securely stored in encrypted systems in full compliance with international data protection standards and in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) requirements. Access is strictly limited to authorised personnel for legitimate identity verification and border security purposes.
The biometric rollout arrives at a pivotal moment for the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme, which has undergone a sustained period of governance reform under the Drew administration since 2022.
The programme's credibility has received significant international recognition, with the U.S. Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) recently rescinding its longstanding advisory on the programme, a development officials have described as landmark.
The rescission acknowledged the significant strengthening of the Federation's governance, transparency, and compliance frameworks, following a multi-year reform effort that included enhanced due diligence frameworks, mandatory applicant interviews, independent external audits, the restructuring of the Citizenship Unit into an independent statutory body with a Board of Governors, and the introduction of biometric identity verification systems.
"St. Kitts and Nevis does not follow the global standard, we set it. With this biometric passport modernisation programme, we are making an unequivocal statement to the international community: our passport is among the most secure, rigorously governed, and respected in the world," said Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew.
"This is more than a technological upgrade. It is a reflection of our commitment to integrity, transparency and the highest standards of border security. We are safeguarding our nation's reputation, strengthening the trust placed in us by our people and the international community, and ensuring that our passport remains a symbol of excellence and security."
Calvin St. Juste, Executive Chairman of the Citizenship Unit, echoed that vision. "We are building a programme designed to endure. These enhancements, from biometrics to strengthened governance, reflect our pledge to safeguarding the integrity and reputation of St. Kitts and Nevis as a responsible global partner."
St. Kitts and Nevis is the first Caribbean Citizenship Programme jurisdiction to mandate biometric enrolment on this scale. The move aligns the Federation with global trends toward biometric-enabled travel documents, a standard already in place across the European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom.
Other Eastern Caribbean nations offering similar programmes, including St. Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, and Dominica, are expected to follow suit in the coming years, with all five jurisdictions having pledged to harmonise standards around application scrutiny, background checks, information sharing, and passport validity.
Established in 1984, the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme is the world's oldest and one of the most respected programmes of its kind. This latest initiative represents the next evolution of that leadership, as international expectations continue to rise, the Federation is once again helping to define the standard.
Citizenship Programme is the world's oldest and one of the most respected programmes of its kind.
This latest initiative represents the next evolution of that leadership, as international expectations continue to rise, the Federation is once again helping to define the standard.