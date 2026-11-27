Shares her philosophy of turning pain into power
The 14th Annual UAE’s Next MasterMind Awards 2026 welcomed Safa J. Ali, entrepreneur, founder of four ventures, keynote speaker, and mentor, as one of its distinguished keynote speakers, where she shared her inspiring perspective on transforming adversity into personal growth, purpose, and human potential.
Held on 21 November 2026 at Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, the prestigious gathering brought together distinguished leaders, entrepreneurs, healthcare professionals, innovators, and changemakers to recognise outstanding achievements and celebrate excellence across industries. The event was honoured by the presence of Dr Abdulla Bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Emirates Scholar Center for Studies & Research, as the Chief Guest, alongside prominent personalities and industry leaders.
During her keynote, Safa explored the philosophy at the centre of her work: Pain into Power. Drawing from her personal experiences with adversity and chronic illness, she shared how life's challenges can become catalysts for self-discovery and transformation. Her message resonated with attendees, receiving a warm and positive response from the audience. She also joined the panel discussion "The Changing World of Health, Wellness and Technology" as a panel member, contributing her perspectives on the evolving relationship between human potential, wellness, and technological advancement. With a decade in sales, Safa began working at thirteen and building by eighteen.
A founder of four ventures, her journey spans marketing, AI, e-commerce, and events. Her experiences with adversity and chronic illness led her to five years of independent exploration into human consciousness, neuroscience, the mind-body connection, quantum physics, the human biofield, epigenetics, and spirituality. Her philosophy centres on the belief that pain is information.
The experiences that repeat and the ventures that stall can hold deeper messages waiting to be understood. For Safa, true peak performance is not achievement at the expense of one's being. It is flow, reached through alignment with one's own truth. In being, we find mastery. Through Zenith Sypher, she creates experiential events and learning programmes where entrepreneurs, creators, healers, artists, and seekers of growth come together, recognising the value each discipline brings. Through New Age Zenith, she offers private mentorship to entrepreneurs and high achievers, helping them move beyond personal limitations towards greater wealth, opportunity, and freedom.
Based in Dubai, Safa's mission is to help one billion people turn pain into power. She also seeks to bring together investors, scientists, creators, and healers to advance research, transformative platforms, events, charities, and accessible medical support. Her participation as a keynote speaker and panel member reflected the spirit of the MasterMind Awards, an international platform recognising outstanding individuals and leaders whose ideas and contributions inspire progress, collaboration, and meaningful impact.
The MasterMind Awards continues its international journey with three upcoming editions: India’s Next MasterMind Awards 2026 – 11 December 2026, Hyderabad. UAE’s Next MasterMind Awards 2027 – 19 June 2027, Dubai. UAE’s Next MasterMind Awards 2027 – 20 November 2027. Across these editions, the platform will celebrate excellence in healthcare, wellness, technology, business, sports, medical tourism, and academic leadership, connecting visionary leaders and changemakers worldwide.