Recognition for those whose achievements continue to inspire progress, positive change
Bringing together influential voices from across nations and industries, the 14th Annual UAE’s Next MasterMind Awards celebrated distinguished leaders, visionaries and changemakers at Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights. The prestigious gala recognised individuals whose achievements continue to inspire progress and positive change.
Presented by Dr Mansoor Al Obeidli and Dr Navana Kundu, and powered by AIWA Global, the evening opened with a red-carpet reception, the UAE National Anthem and remarks by Dr Mansoor Al Obeidli, Founder and President of MasterMind Awards.
The ceremony honoured Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, former UAE Minister of Infrastructure Development and Climate Change and Environment, as Chief Guest. With over four decades of service, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Leadership in Climate Change, Environmental Protection and Sustainability and delivered an insightful address on leadership and building a sustainable future.
Charkrienorrathip Sevikul, Consul General of Thailand in Dubai, received the MasterMind Outstanding Leadership in Diplomacy Award, recognising his over 25 years of service in Thailand’s foreign affairs.
Other Lifetime Achievement recipients included Ahmed Salem Al Obeidli, an Emirati pioneer with 70 years of experience who served with Dubai Police in the 1960s and established one of Abu Dhabi’s pioneering driving schools in 1969, and Fatima Ahmed Al Ali, recognised for over 27 years of leadership in UAE banking and contributions to women’s empowerment.
Other awardees included Dr Nancy Leticia Molon, Dr Amal Hubail, Dr Maryam Anas Al Matrooshi, Dr Kifayath Khan, Shilpa Kudekar, Dr Aafreen Khan, Filip Bednarowicz, Hassan Abd El Aal, Dr Saleha Zia and DJ HIDDY.
Four keynote speakers shared perspectives from their respective fields. Dr Sameera Al Obeidli, Associate Vice President at NMC Healthcare, highlighted healthcare innovation and her work through Project Mowj promoting inclusion for People of Determination. Dr Nancy Leticia Molon, specialist radiologist in women’s health imaging, spoke on women’s healthcare. Safa J. Ali, entrepreneur and mentor, explored faith and personal transformation, while Shilpa Kudekar, medical scientist and founder of Farasha Wellbeing, shared insights on holistic healing and supporting women navigating cancer.
Two panel discussions explored industry developments. “The Changing World of Health, Wellness and Technology” featured Safa J. Ali, Dr Sameera Al Obeidli, Dr Shifan Khanday and Prof. Philippe Gerwill. The second, “The Wellness Revolution: Rethinking Mental Health Through Science and Holistic Healing,” featured Dr Sameer Ahmed Alobaidli, Dr Satendra Kumar Multani, Dr Renata Von Kouh and Shilpa Kudekar. Both discussions were moderated by Khaled Diab.
Another major highlight of the evening was the official launch of Matcha Bunny UAE, a premium matcha concept bringing together authentic Japanese matcha, Swiss-inspired creativity, and distinctive Emirati flavours. Guests were invited to experience the brand’s unique creations through complimentary tastings, celebrating a fresh approach to matcha culture in the UAE.
Looking ahead, MasterMind Awards has announced three upcoming editions: India’s Next MasterMind Awards 2026 will take place on 11 December 2026 in Hyderabad. UAE’s Next MasterMind Awards is scheduled for 19 June 2027 in Dubai, followed by another major Dubai edition on 20 November 2027.