Ritviz to headline SOBO’s festival at Iris Dubai

SOBO is bringing together the very best of its journey in one festival-style celebration
SOBO, Dubai’s most-loved South Asian music experience, will be hosting its vibrant festival on October 5, 2025 (from 2 pm onwards) at IRIS Dubai, Meydan.
The event will feature popular music artist Ritviz, best known for his global hits Udd Gaye and Liggi, performing alongside SOBO’s resident DJs Nitesh, Gautam, and Harry for an afternoon of non-stop music and entertainment.
Since its launch, SOBO has grown into one of Dubai’s most sought-after South Asian experiences, evolving from a weekly brunch into a movement that celebrates community, music and culture. Now, with its third anniversary, SOBO is bringing together the very best of its journey in one festival-style celebration with live performances, entertainment, pop-up activations, and a high-energy atmosphere that reflects the city’s vibrant cultural mix at one of Dubai’s most iconic venues.
Kanika Bhatia, Co-Founder, SOBO said, “SOBO has always been about more than music, it’s about building a community around shared culture and unforgettable moments. This anniversary marks a new chapter for us, and celebrating it as a festival at IRIS felt like the perfect way to thank our audience for the incredible support over the past three years.”
Entry tickets are priced from AED 150, with table bookings starting from AED 1,500, available at www.sobodxb.com. Over 2,000 residents are expected to attend as SOBO’s third anniversary will bring the city’s South Asian community together for a celebration unlike any other.
