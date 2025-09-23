Ritviz to headline SOBO’s festival at Iris Dubai

Since its launch, SOBO has grown into one of Dubai’s most sought-after South Asian experiences, evolving from a weekly brunch into a movement that celebrates community, music and culture. Now, with its third anniversary, SOBO is bringing together the very best of its journey in one festival-style celebration with live performances, entertainment, pop-up activations, and a high-energy atmosphere that reflects the city’s vibrant cultural mix at one of Dubai’s most iconic venues.