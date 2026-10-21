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Revolutionising Smartphone Photography: vivo V80 debuts in UAE and Saudi Arabia

ZEISS imaging, a 7,200mAh battery and refined design, now available in the UAE and SAR

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Revolutionising Smartphone Photography: vivo V80 debuts in UAE and Saudi Arabia

Dubai: In a world where images have become a language of their own one that captures emotions, preserves moments, and tells stories that words cannot fully express vivo unveils its new vivo V80, combining advanced ZEISS co-engineered imaging capabilities, a striking design, and performance that keeps pace with modern life, giving users greater freedom to create and express themselves.

The new smartphone is now available in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, bringing a vision centred on making photography more versatile and professional, whether capturing everyday moments, portraits, distant details, or expansive landscapes, alongside a large battery and fast charging designed to meet the demands of daily life.

Four ZEISS cameras, one story behind every moment

At the heart of the vivo V80 experience is a comprehensive imaging system featuring four cameras co-engineered with ZEISS, giving users a range of options to capture scenes from different perspectives and express their vision in more creative ways.

Leading the system is a 50MP main camera equipped with optical image stabilisation and autofocus, alongside a 50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto camera that brings distant subjects closer, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera for expansive scenes and landscapes.

For selfie enthusiasts and group moments, the phone features a 50MP front-facing camera with autofocus, offering greater flexibility for group shots and helping keep everyone in the frame.

The experience extends beyond conventional photography, with a wide range of creative modes, including Night, Portrait, Film Camera, Astro, Pro, Panorama, Slow Motion, Time-lapse, and Underwater Photography. The phone also supports video recording in 4K and 1080p, with a rear flash and dual-colour-temperature fill light to help manage different lighting conditions.

Power that keeps up with everyday life

Because important moments do not always wait until a charger is nearby, the vivo V80 is equipped with a 7,200mAh battery (typical capacity) and 90W FlashCharge, combining a large battery capacity with fast charging to support users throughout busy days, journeys, and everyday experiences.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, built on a 4nm process, and comes with storage options of 256GB or 512GB. It features 8GB of physical RAM, supported by up to 16GB of Extended RAM, delivering a flexible experience across multitasking, photography, and content consumption.

Completing the experience is a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2750 × 1260 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, delivering smooth visuals, clear details, and rich colours, whether users are viewing photos and videos or navigating between applications.

A striking design with everyday durability

The vivo V80 combines practical elegance with a contemporary design, featuring a glass back, a slim 7.69mm profile, and a weight of 203g, offering a refined appearance without compromising everyday usability.

In the Middle East, the phone is available in two distinctive colours: Sunrise Anthem, featuring a striking orange tone, and Vast Gray, reflecting understated elegance and contemporary simplicity.

The device also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance under specified laboratory testing conditions, providing additional protection during everyday use. However, resistance may decrease over time with regular use.

A complete experience beyond photography

The vivo V80 supports 5G connectivity, dual SIM functionality, NFC, and eSIM, alongside a range of connectivity options and practical features designed to enhance everyday convenience. The phone runs OriginOS 7, based on Android 17.

With the launch of the vivo V80 in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, vivo continues to develop experiences that bring together advanced imaging, design, and performance, placing users' needs at the heart of its innovations. The launch reinforces the idea that a smartphone is no longer simply a tool for documenting moments, but a device that allows everyone to see the world in their own way, preserve its details, and share their story with others.

For more information, please visit: www.vivobuy.com

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