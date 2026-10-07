Qemtex Chemical Holding reaches full capacity, weighs expansion of up to Dh40 million

UAE powder coatings maker weighs investment to expand across GCC, Middle East and Africa
Umm Al Quwain: UAE-based powder coatings manufacturer Qemtex says its Umm Al Quwain plant is operating at full capacity less than two years after production began, supported by demand from the GCC’s real estate and infrastructure sectors.
Now, Qemtex is evaluating an investment of up to Dh40 million to add production capacity, upgrade equipment and bolster its technical capabilities. While the plans remain under review, the potential investment would align with the objectives of the UAE’s Operation 300bn industrial strategy and the Make it in the Emirates initiative, which seek to strengthen domestic manufacturing and industrial competitiveness.
The review comes against a backdrop of continued construction activity. Dubai had 937 real estate projects under construction in 2025, up 25 per cent from the previous year, according to Dubai Land Department data.
Qemtex’s UAE manufacturing base serves both domestic and international customers, supplying markets across the GCC, the wider Middle East and Africa. The company has obtained international certifications for architectural and industrial coating applications and has also established a research and development centre to develop powder coatings suited to the region’s heat, humidity and intense sunlight.
“Reaching full production capacity in less than two years is a significant achievement and a clear indication of the confidence our customers and partners have placed in Qemtex,” says Chingiz Ibragimov, CEO of Qemtex. “Any expansion will be guided by market demand and our long-term commitment to building sustainable manufacturing capabilities in the UAE.”
Qemtex says it will announce the scope, investment amount and implementation timetable once its expansion plans are finalised.